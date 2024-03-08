CAC40: closes in green, sets two new all-time records

March 08, 2024

The Paris Bourse ended the final session of the week with a limited gain of 0.15%, at 8028 points, buoyed in particular by Edenred (+1.9%) and Kering (+1.4%). This closing level represents an all-time record for the Paris index, which a few hours earlier had already set a new all-time high at 8048 points.



Over the past week, Paris has gained nearly 1.3% and 6.5% since the beginning of the year.



From a technical point of view, if the craze continues, the current rise in the CAC 40 could continue towards 8,250 before taking a breather", says Jérémy Delsol, Head of Macroeconomic Analysis, Markets and Cryptocurrencies at Admirals.



In the United States, the NFP came in above expectations, with an unexpected acceleration in job creation to 275,000: on the other hand, the US Labor Department revised January's estimate sharply downwards, to 229.000 compared with 353,000 initially.



The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February from 3.7% the previous month, while the rise in average hourly earnings slowed to a reassuring 0.1% month-on-month and 4.3% year-on-year.



US T-Bonds remain virtually unchanged at 4.09%, while Bunds and OATs are down 4 points at 2.255% and 2.700% respectively.



Gold ounces set a new all-time record at $2.185/Oz, the Bicoin experienced a "saloon door" sequence with a record high at around $70,160 before a -$400 drop to $66,180.



In French company news, Stef reports net income (group share) for 2023 of 191.6 million euros, compared with 146.4 million the previous year, as well as operating income before non-recurring items up 6.1% to 247.3 million.



Rubis reports record net income (group share) of 354 million euros for the past year, up 35% despite negative currency effects, as well as record gross operating income, up 19% to 798 million.



Savencia Fromage & Dairy reports net income, group share (RNPG) of 96.5 million euros for 2023, compared with 68 million the previous year, despite current operating income down 9.1% to 212.9 million.



