CAC40: continues to rise after a 1.3% gain

February 23, 2024

The CAC40 opens the session slightly higher at 7930Pts (+0.2%), following a session that saw the Parisian flagship index gain nearly 1.3% to 7911 points, in a context of general euphoria thanks to Nvidia's solid results.



As a reminder, the chipmaker's stock, a real locomotive for US markets in recent months, jumped 16.4% on Thursday, buoyed by the publication of an almost six-fold increase in EPS for its fourth accounting quarter.



In a market where performance is highly concentrated, Nvidia's excellent results are certainly much more important for the stock market's short-term trajectory than any statistics or central bank decisions", says Christopher Dembik.



For the time being, all indications are that the rally will continue. The perceived economic deterioration at the end of 2023 doesn't seem to be an issue for investors", continues the Pictet Asset Management economist.



In today's statistics, detailed German GDP data for the final quarter of 2023 and the Ifo German business climate index for February were published during the morning.



Germany's GDP fell by 0.3% in volume terms in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter, according to CVS-CJO data from the Federal Statistical Office, which thus confirms its first estimate published on January 30.



Germany's Ifo business climate index rose from 85.2 in January to 85.5 in February, an increase 'entirely attributable to an improvement in the expectations component', according to Capital Economics.



In other stock news, Capgemini reports that it is extending its strategic alliance with Unity, a platform for the creation and exploitation of interactive 3D content in real time, from which it will acquire its business services activity specializing in digital twins.



Bouygues Telecom announces an exclusive agreement with La Poste to acquire its subsidiary La Poste Telecom, the leading virtual operator in the French market, for an enterprise value of 963.4 million euros.



Sanofi reports that the US FDA has agreed to grant priority review to its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for its Dupixent (dupilumab) in a potential sixth indication.



Investors will also be able to react to the annual results published Thursday evening by household appliances and cultural products retailer Fnac Darty, engineering and consulting firm Alten, and fastener manufacturer Lisi.



