CAC40: contraction amid a flurry of results

The Paris stock market is down by almost 1.4% this morning, around 7,495 points, penalized by the sharp decline in luxury goods stocks such as LVMH, which is down 4.5% on the heels of its quarterly results, and Kering (-3%).



Last night, LVMH reported organic growth of just 1% for the second quarter, below analysts' forecasts of 3%.



The morning is punctuated by numerous quarterly publications. European heavyweights such as Deutsche Bank, Equinor, Santander and UniCredit unveiled their accounts this morning.



On the statistics front, the HCOB composite flash PMI index for the eurozone fell from 50.9 in June to 50.1 in July, signalling a near-stagnation in overall activity in the region's private sector, and marking the weakest growth in the current expansion period.



In France, the HCOB composite flash PMI index rose from 48.2 in June to 49.5 in July, but still signaled a downturn in French private-sector activity, with the rate of contraction now only marginal.



Also to be followed this afternoon is the US PMI index, which, according to consensus, should show a deceleration in growth at the start of the third quarter.



Across the Atlantic, market operators were not reassured by the post-close announcements made by Alphabet and Tesla, whose quarterly results proved rather disappointing.



Alphabet, Google's parent company, slightly outperformed Wall Street estimates, but the prospect of increased capital spending weighed on the stock in after-hours trading (-2%).



Tesla lost more than 3% in electronic trading following confirmation of a slowdown in second-quarter sales growth.



On the bond markets, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%.



Bunds stood out, with a solo rise in Europe resulting in a four-basis-point easing in the benchmark 10-year yield to 2.42%, while the OAT with the same maturity moved to 3.12%. .



Brent crude oil is down 0.3% to $81.3 a barrel, while the euro is down 2% against the greenback, to $1.083/E.



In French company news, Soitec has confirmed that its sales for the first quarter of 2024-25 were down 23% to 121 million euros on a reported basis, and 24% on a like-for-like basis.



For its part, Orange reported net earnings per share of 0.28 euros for the first six months of 2024, compared with 0.30 euros a year earlier, as well as EBITDAaL up 2.5% (on a comparable basis) to 5.51 billion, in line with its annual target.



BNP Paribas saw its net income rise by 1.6% over the quarter to almost 3.4 billion euros, where analysts were expecting, on average, a profit of 2.9 billion.

Finally, Alstom announced on Wednesday that it had won a four-billion euro contract to supply and maintain 90 suburban trains for the Cologne (Germany) rail network.



