CAC40: decline in luxury goods weighs on the index

November 28, 2023 at 04:52 am EST Share

The Paris stock market lost nearly 0.5% this morning, around 7,230 points, penalized in particular by the downturn in the luxury goods sector, with Kering and LVMH down 2.9% and Hermès down 1.5%.



Investors are likely to be reluctant to take firm positions ahead of the important events of the next few days.



Thursday's publication of inflation figures in Europe and the United States is sure to fuel the debate that has been driving financial markets for months.



A further acceleration in prices would put pressure on central banks at a time when interest rates in developed markets are expected to have peaked.



Investors are also paying close attention to economic indicators, looking for encouraging signs about the economy after the marked slowdown in activity in recent months.



In this respect, the Conference Board's closely watched confidence barometer, to be published this afternoon in the USA, should show that US households are still worried about inflation.



In the meantime, traders were able to take note of an improvement in household confidence in France in November: at 87, its synthetic indicator - calculated by INSEE - rose by three points, but remains well below its long-term average.





In contrast to the gloom on the equity markets, Treasury bonds got off to an excellent start this week, with yields easing sharply on both sides of the Atlantic.



In the United States, the ten-year yield fell to 4.39%, its lowest level since the end of September, as the prospect of slowing growth prompted investors to seek refuge in bonds.



Oil continues its erratic movements just a few days ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that could reveal some dissension within the cartel, according to specialists.



North Sea Brent gained 1%, to $81 a barrel, as did US light crude (WTI), which also gained 1%, to $75.8.



In a note released yesterday, BofA strategists said they expected oil prices to rebound next year due to the restocking movement affecting commodity markets.



The American investment bank estimates that Brent should reach an average level of $90 in 2024, while WTI is expected to average around $86 over the coming year.



In French company news, Ubisoft Entertainment reports that it has successfully completed its placement of OCEANE bonds due 2031 by way of a public offering exclusively to qualified investors, for a nominal amount of 494.5 million euros.



Atos confirmed on Tuesday that it had entered into advanced negotiations with a view to modifying and simplifying certain terms of the proposed sale of its Tech Foundations subsidiary to Daniel Kretinsky.



Nacon reports net income down 61.6% to €3.2 million for the first half of 2023-24, but EBITDA up 20.1% to €29.3 million, representing 43.2% of sales versus 31.4% a year earlier.



Spie announces the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of Munich-based ROBUR Industry Service Group, enabling it to establish a strategic position in the German industrial services market, where Spie had little presence until now.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.