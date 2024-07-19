CAC40: dips below 7550pts, weekly decline of -2.4%.

July 19, 2024 at 11:52 am EDT Share

The session ended with a decline of -0.69% to 7,534 and -1.5% overall (since the '4 witches' of June 21.



Over the past week, the balance sheet is heavier at -2.4%... but the Euro-Stoxx50 (-0.9% this Friday to 4,830) did much worse with -4.2% (breaking the 4,890 support) and almost -3% since June 21.



The trend on European markets remains deeply affected by developments in the French political situation", comments James Reilly, analyst at Capital Economics.



"Although the risk of contagion has diminished, French markets are likely to remain under pressure for some time", he warns.



The Paris stock market has been weighed down this week by a number of earnings warnings, with Scor and Verallia in particular leaving their mark at a time when the quarterly publication season is only just beginning.



The reopening of Wall Street's trading session did not help matters: the Dow Jones lost -0.8%, the S&P500 (-0.3%) fell for a 3rd session (to around 5,530), and the Nasdaq (-0.2%) sank below 17,850.



The Paris Bourse ended another difficult week in the red, marked by several profit warnings and a fall in the luxury giants.



Market participants were not surprised by the ECB's decision to leave rates unchanged, but they did seem to appreciate the central bank's expression of less concern about inflation, which opens the door to a further rate cut in September.



On Wall Street, conversation revolved around the biggest computer breakdown in history: a failure at cyber-security specialist CrowdStrike (-10%) caused cascading computer breakdowns affecting all services in the Microsoft universe.



All flights over the U.S. were grounded for part of the morning, as were flights to Sydney, Berlin, Spain, the U.K., etc.



The global disruption is enormous - it is unprecedented - and the cost to U.S. airlines and airports is going to be enormous.



Leading U.S. groups - such as American Express, Halliburton, SLB and Travelers - published their accounts at lunchtime... but it was all about the 'breakdown'.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro - which had shown little reaction yesterday to the European Central Bank's maintenance of its monetary policy - fell back by -0.1% against the dollar (to 1.0890), which once again benefited from its safe-haven status in the face of risk aversion to equities.



On Friday, the single currency finished off the week's gains.



In terms of interest rates, German Bund yields tightened by more than 5 basis points to 2.46%, while French OATs of the same maturity climbed 6.2 basis points to 3.1250%, while Italian BTPs added +7 basis points to 3.773%.



In the U.S., T-Bonds only benefited for a few minutes this morning from a return to risk aversion: yields quickly retreated +5pts to 4.235%.



The day's agenda was relatively sparse in terms of statistics, with the only figure expected being UK retail sales.



On the value side, the Casino retail group confirmed that Casino Guichard Perrachon had been the subject of a preliminary investigation by the Parquet National Financier (PNF), following which an exchange phase with the PNF was initiated. The investigation concerned facts likely to be qualified as price manipulation and private corruption dating back to 2018 and 2019.



Invest Securities reiterates its 'buy' opinion on Sopra Steria, 'even if the return of positive momentum is postponed to 2025', while lowering its target price from 268 to 262 euros in the wake of a revision of its estimates (-3% at BNA level).



On the occasion of the publication of preliminary half-year results, management warned of its 2024 organic growth target, while maintaining its margin target (modulo the positive impact of the SBS disposal)', notes the analyst.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.