CAC40: erases previous day's losses, returns to 8000

The Paris Bourse ended the session with a gain of 0.87%, at 8006 points, erasing the previous day's losses (-0.75%).



While STMicro was the CAC's biggest gainer of the day (+3%, in the wake of ASML's +7.8% surge), the luxury goods sector was not to be outdone, with +2.5% for Hermès and +2.4% for LVMH (Kering was more discreet at +0.3%).



Across the Atlantic, Wall Street was buoyed by the S&P500 at +0.7% and the Nasdaq at +1.3%, while the Dow Jones returned to equilibrium. The VIX fell back below 12.8 (to -2.3%).



On the statistics front, the publication of the monthly ADP survey report shows that the US private sector generated only 152,000 jobs last month, a number generally below economists' expectations (180,000).



'Job gains were slower in May due to a sharp drop in manufacturing. Leisure and hospitality also posted weaker hiring", explains the report.



The scenario of an economic slowdown in the US is partly belied by the upturn in activity in the service sector, which returned to growth in May (+4.4Pts to 53.8 last month from 49.4), according to the latest survey of purchasing managers by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).



In April, the US sector suffered its first contraction after 15 months of uninterrupted growth, falling back below the fateful 50-point threshold, indicating a decline in activity.



The sub-index measuring production in services rose to 61.2 from 50.9, as did employment, which stood at 47.1 after 45.9 the previous month.



The new orders index also improved, rising to 54.1 from 52.2 in April.



This morning, market participants had taken note of several statistics. In line with the trend observed since the beginning of the year, the HCOB composite PMI index for overall activity in the eurozone rose to 52.2 in May, from 51.7 in April, and thus reached its highest level for a year.



In France, on the other hand, the HCOB PMI composite index of global activity fell for the second time since December 2023, to 48.9 in May from 50.5 in April, signalling a return to contraction after the weak growth recorded the previous month.



On the bond front, 10-year US T-Bonds are trading at 4.28%, while bunds of the same maturity are at 2.5% and OATs at 2.99%.



Brent crude oil is back on the rise (+0.75%), after falling in recent days. The barrel is now trading at $77.7 in London.



In company news, Orange has announced the formation of a new strategic partnership with Silknet, Georgia's leading fixed and mobile network provider, as part of its Orange Alliance program, effective June 3.



TotalEnergies has announced several important advances towards the FID (final investment decision) for the offshore block 58 development project in Suriname, with the decision expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 for production start-up in 2028.



TotalEnergies also announced the signature of an agreement to acquire the entire West Burton gas-fired power station in the UK for an enterprise value of £450 million (around 530 million euros).



Air Liquide announces that it will invest over $250 million in the construction of an industrial gas production site in the United States, to supply the new plant of one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers.



Finally, Alstom announces that it will deliver twelve additional streetcars to VBZ (Verkehrsbetriebe Zürich - Zurich's transport companies), bringing the total number of streetcars ordered to 122.



