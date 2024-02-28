CAC40: everything is frozen (equities, rates, FOREX), except oil

With the exception of oil, which gained +1% this afternoon, all other asset classes appear to be frozen.

The Paris stock market is poised to close perfectly balanced, having remained completely frozen since this morning, within a 7,935/7,955 range (around a pivot at 7.945 points), in volumes of less than 1.3 billion euros after 8 hours of trading, which is worthy of an August low (it has become a daily phenomenon since Monday, with sessions averaging 2.6 billion euros).



The CAC40 is divided between the good performances of Airbus (+3.6%) and Alstom (+1.5%), and the declines of Teleperformance (-15%), Unibail (-3.8%) and STMicro (-3.3%).



After their impressive rise since the start of the year, stock markets have begun to show signs of running out of steam in recent days, a breath of fresh air that many investors considered necessary.

Wall Street reopened without direction, with the S&P500 virtually stable and the Dow Jones at -0.15%, while the Nasdaq-100 fell from -0.3% to -0.4% in the wake of semiconductors.

But we can't yet talk of consolidation, with the Euro-Stoxx50 down -0.1% at 4.880Pts, and even less so with Frankfurt's +0.2% rise and a new record for the DAX40 at 17,605Pts.



All the world's major stock indices are now hovering around their recent all-time highs, showing that investors are reluctant to push valuations, often considered high, higher.



At 2.30pm, the Commerce Department released its second estimate of US growth for the fourth quarter of 2023, down slightly to 3.2% annualized.



With no discernible reaction, the markets froze while awaiting tomorrow's announcement of the PCE index of consumer spending excluding food and energy, the Fed's preferred indicator for gauging inflation, which will act as a test.



In Europe, some indicators seem to be showing the beginnings of improvement - as in the PMIs published last week - but the overall picture remains gloomy.



The eurozone business climate index, expected later this morning, could show that economic sentiment has passed its low point, without however signalling a clear rebound in growth.



European bond markets have failed to recover, stagnating at their lowest point of the year, with yields symmetrically at their zenith: the German 10-year yields 2.55%, our OATs +0.5Pt at 2.92%, while T-Bonds of the same maturity are stuck at around 4.3000%.



On the currency front, the euro is down 0.2% at $1.0825.

Oil is the star performer, with +1% in London and a price of $84, confirming that it has broken the resistance barrier of 83.7E.



In French company news, Worldline (-7% after -20% at the opening) reports stable normalized net income from continuing operations of €521 million for 2023, as well as adjusted EBITDA of €1.11 billion, representing 24.1% of sales, in line with the revised target for the year.



Airbus announces the signature of a collaboration agreement with LCI to jointly develop ecosystems for advanced air mobility (AAM), focusing on the development of partnership scenarios and business models.



Vinci announces that its subsidiary Vinci Highways has signed an agreement to acquire NWP HoldCo, which holds the concession contract for the Northwest Parkway, a 14 km toll section of the Denver ring road in the US state of Colorado.



TF1 announces a partnership between its European distribution subsidiary Newen Connect and Riff Raff Entertainment, the film and TV production company co-founded by actor Jude Law.



Finally, Atos announces the failure of its negotiations with EP Equity Investment (EPEI), the holding company of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, which was considering buying its historical activities.





