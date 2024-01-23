CAC40: falls back below 7,400, Wall-Street reopens unchanged

The Paris Bourse consolidates by -0.4%, with the CAC40 falling back to 7,380Pts, a level comparable to that of January 3 or December 5 last year.



The Euro-Stoxx50 shows the same disposition, down -0.4% to 4,460.460, while Wall Street has just reopened on an indecisive note, with the S&P500 up by 0.1% and the Nasdaq virtually stable.



The Dow Jones index is down by 0.2%, in the wake of 3M, which fell by more than 9% after reporting a disappointing outlook for 2024, against a backdrop of slowing demand.



On the other hand, Verizon and Procter & Gamble's publications were welcomed by investors, with respective gains of +4.6%.



European activity is expected to be very quiet on the statistics front today, but could be enlivened by announcements on the results front, such as those from Ericsson, which this morning unveiled a heavy loss due to restructuring charges.... but the stock gains 5.3% as it's 'less worse than expected'.



On the other side of the Atlantic, Texas Instruments and Lockheed Martin are due to publish their accounts this evening.



Thanks to the dynamism of the technology sector, Wall Street broke records again on Monday, following a disappointing index of indicators, likely to prompt the Federal Reserve to loosen its monetary policy.



It seems that the markets are resilient and that nothing is likely to cause them to fall for long," stresses Christopher Dembik, Investment Strategy Advisor at Pictet AM.



"At most, we can expect some profit-taking at the end of the week if the ECB meeting disappoints, which is highly likely," he adds.



All this confirms that equities are a must, regardless of the state of the cycle and the risks involved, if you're looking for yield", concludes the analyst.



Fixed-income markets remain calm, with European yields sensitive to monetary policy expectations moving little ahead of the ECB's announcements.



German ten-year yields are stagnating at around 2.30%, OATs at 2.82%, while US Treasuries of the same maturity are down +4pts at 4.1370%.

On the currency markets, the euro is losing 0.3% against the greenback, at around 1.0855.



On the energy market, Brent crude is down 0.3% at around $79.65 a barrel.



In French company news, Sanofi announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Inhibrx, a company specializing in the development of a broad portfolio of new biological drug candidates, after spinning off the company and separating its non-INBRX-101 assets.



TotalEnergies announces that it has signed a new agreement with European Energy for the development of offshore wind energy projects in Denmark, Finland and Sweden.



TotalEnergies also announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Kyon Energy, one of Germany's leading developers of battery storage systems, from its three founders.



Finally, Atos reports that its Eviden business line has won a contract from the Jülich Research Center in Germany to build the modular data center that will house the EuroHPC JUPITER supercomputer, Europe's first exascale system.



