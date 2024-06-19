CAC40: frozen around -0.5% in the absence of W-Street and stats

June 19, 2024 at 09:35 am EDT Share

The CAC40 is almost at a standstill since the opening, frozen at around -0.5%, with 90% of trading between 7,580 and 7,600pts.

Volumes are anecdotal in the absence of US investors on vacation this Wednesday (celebration of the abolition of slavery, or 'Juneteenth').



This day off comes at a time when US equity markets posted their seventh consecutive session of gains yesterday, ending the day on new records (7 out of 7 for the Nasdaq, boosted by Nvidia, which took the title of world's largest capitalization with $3.335 billion, ahead of Microsoft (3,317 billion) and Apple (3,285 billion).



The CAC40 continued to be penalized by Dassault Systèmes and ST-Micro (-3.2%) and L'Oréal (-1.8%).



In addition to the absence of Wall Street, the European financial markets remained lackluster today in the absence of economic indicators.



The early morning was nonetheless marked by the announcement of a further fall in inflation in the UK, where consumer prices rose by just 2% year-on-year in May, compared with +2.3% in April.



This is good news as market operators await the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday, at the end of which no rate cut is expected.



Several statistics will also punctuate the end of the week, including the PMI activity indices for Europe, due out on Friday.



In this almost general torpor, the euro continues to hover around $1.0740.



Bond yields continue to fall, with German ten-year yields down to 2.39% and French OATs at 3.13%.



Brent crude oil is up 0.1% to $85.4 a barrel.



In other French company news, EssilorLuxottica has announced the signature of an exclusive licensing agreement with Diesel for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Diesel eyewear.



Société Générale announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to sell its neobank for entrepreneurs, Shine, to Denmark's Ageras.



Finally, Eurazeo announced that it had invested, through its Small-mid buyout team, in Rydoo, a Belgian company whose solution enables companies to manage and control their employees' expenses and professional costs using intelligent software.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.