CAC40: frozen at 7,250, W-Street at +0.5%, Nasdaq at its zenith

The CAC40 index (+0.2%) is holding firm above the 7,250 mark, but seems to have been stuck between 0.2% and 0.3% since the opening.



The Euro-Stox50 is symbolically out of the red (+0.1%), while Wall Street is doing better than staying in balance: the Dow Jones is up +0.25%, as is the CAC, and the Nasdaq is surprising with +0.7% and a score of 14.225 (the index thus closes its bearish 'gap' from 14,215 on August 1st).



And the Nasdaq-100, boosted by the 'Fantastic 7', which gained a total of +73% this year, is back at its highest level since January 5... 2022 (23 months).



NB: the capitalization of the "Fantastic 7" is equivalent to all non-US equities listed worldwide (Japan + Europe, + China + UK, + South American stock exchanges, etc.).



Paris continues to build on its momentum of November (+0.3% per day since October 26) and the '3 Witches' session (the Paris market ended Friday's session up 0.9% at 7,234 points, representing a weekly advance of 2.7%, which now gives it more than 6% since October 20).



It's also the first session of a week that will be truncated by the American Thanksgiving holiday, a traditionally quiet period for the financial markets.

Watch out for Nvidia's results, which are expected after the close on Tuesday evening, but the stock's upside potential seems limited in view of the 237% surge in the chipmaker's share price this year (and a PER of 115 to 145, depending on the calculation method, which is astronomical even with cannon profits, as everyone expects).



We consider the current uptrend to be fragile", emphasize Kiplink Finance's analysts, who note that the CAC 40 index is still "feverish", although it has at least maintained its uptrend.



In the short term, the Parisian index faces the challenge of stabilizing at 7,200 points in order to continue its upward trend", the brokerage believes.



The Thanksgiving holiday, which will see the US markets close on Thursday and open only for a shortened session on Friday, also seems to be an inauspicious time for risk-taking.



Investors should avoid taking new positions, volumes are expected to be low, and few factors seem likely to cause the markets to react.



The week will also see a number of indicators, including Thursday's Eurozone PMI figures, which should confirm the contraction in activity on the Old Continent.



In the U.S., the Conference Board's leading indicators, which are supposed to foreshadow the evolution of economic activity in the United States, continued to fall in October by 0.8% to 103.9, according to the Conference Board, which sees this as the prospect of a short-term recession.



The ConfBoard expects high inflation, rising interest rates and a contraction in consumer spending to plunge the US economy into a 'short' recession.

According to the trade organization, US GDP should thus grow by just 0.8% in 2024.



Next, durable goods orders (Wednesday) will be the main statistics to watch in the coming days.



It remains to be seen whether the recent uptrend has paved the way for the famous year-end 'rally', or whether the stock markets are, on the contrary, ripe for another episode of consolidation.



Some analysts believe that it is far from certain that the markets will enjoy a very positive end to the year, as current valuations make them vulnerable to bad news.



'Valuations are probably the most stretched we've seen this year, with yields this high', warn the strategists at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.



On the bond front, the yield on ten-year Treasuries edged up +2.5pts to above 4.468% (despite the decline in the Conf'Board indicator), but lost almost 50 basis points over the month, while the probability of another Fed rate hike by the end of the year is now estimated at zero.

Spreads in Europe are insignificant, with +1.5 basis points on our OATs and Bunds at 3.17% and 2.6130% respectively.



Against this backdrop, the euro continues to climb against the dollar (+0.1%), to around 1.0920, setting a new high since the end of August.



Hedge funds are currently positioned to buy the euro, with a target of $1.10", point out the teams at DeftHedge, a specialist in risk management.



On the energy front, oil prices are attempting to recover from four consecutive weeks of declines, with Brent gaining 2.5% to $82.7 and US WTI recovering 2.6% to $78.1.



Thursday's sell-off resembled a capitulation movement, potentially signalling a bottom in the wave", says Saxo Bank.



For the Danish bank, the collapse in crude oil will once again focus attention on the OPEC meeting, scheduled for next Sunday.



