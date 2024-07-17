CAC40: further decline despite ASML's pleasant surprise

The Paris stock market lost nearly 0.4% this morning, around the 7550 point mark, penalized by the downturn in EssilorLuxottica (-4.2%) and Publicis (-1.6%).



ASML, the Dutch giant in equipment for the semiconductor industry, reassured investors this morning by reporting better-than-expected second-quarter net income and sales.



This publication should support the European chip sector, led by STMicroelectronics and Infineon, and more generally leading technology stocks such as Capgemini, Dassault Systèmes and SAP.



Still on the subject of corporate results, investors will react during the session to the performance of Johnson & Johnson, while awaiting the financial statements of Nokia, Netflix and American Express, due by the end of the week.



On the macroeconomic front, the day will be marked in the United States by the release of the latest housing figures, followed by industrial production figures.



On Wall Street, where sector rotation continues, the S&P 500 index gained 0.6% last night to set its 40th record since the start of the year, while the Dow Jones (+1.8%) shattered its previous zenith by approaching the 41,000-point threshold.000 points.



In Europe, market participants learned this morning that the rise in the consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged at 2% year-on-year in June, as in May.



At 11:00 am, investors will also be watching the latest inflation data for the eurozone, which will provide valuable insights ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) announcements.



Economists are not expecting much from the meeting of the Governing Council, which is expected to keep its key rates unchanged before leaving for its summer vacations.



'The ECB should take time to check inflation trends until the next update of its outlook in September: we conclude that the ECB should not modify its monetary policy before September', explains Patrick Barbe, Head of Bond Investment at Neuberger Berman.



On the bond market, benchmark bonds on the Old Continent continue to ease, with ten-year German Bunds stabilizing at 2.41% and OATs at 3.08%.



On the other side of the Atlantic, the yield on T-Bonds with the same maturity is at 4.16%, at almost four-month lows.



Brent crude oil remained stable at around $83.8 a barrel, while the euro gained 0.3% against the greenback, at $1.093/E.

In corporate news, EssilorLuxottica announced the signature of an agreement to acquire an 80% stake in Heidelberg Engineering, a deal that will strengthen the Franco-Italian optics giant's presence in medical technologies.



Air Liquide reports that its innovative CO2 liquefaction technology, Cryocap LQ, has been selected by the city of Stockholm's energy supplier, to contribute to its bioenergy with carbon dioxide capture and storage (BECCS) project.



Finally, Pernod Ricard announces the signature of an agreement for the sale of its strategic international wine brands to Australian Wine Holdco Limited (AWL), a consortium of international institutional investors which owns Accolade Wines.



