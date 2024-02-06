CAC40: green session, slight easing of rates

The Paris stock market ended the session with a gain of 0.65%, at 7,638 points, well helped by Schneider Electric (+2.7% and record high at 193E), Air Liquide (+2.4%) and Kering (+2%), in relatively limited volumes, with just 2.8 billion euros traded since the opening.



It's worth noting that sovereign bond yields are finally marking time in the bond compartment: a timid upturn seems to be in the offing.



The yield on the 10-year German Bund has eased to 2.29%, while the US 10-year has eased 4 basis points to 4.12%, compared with 4.16% the previous day. However, this is still close to the highs seen since the start of the year, and to the highs seen on January 24 and December 13.



Following recent statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, investors are repositioning themselves to expect rates to remain at current levels for a slightly longer period than expected.



However, these tensions are being counterbalanced by the release of numerous statistics confirming the robustness of the US economy.



With data increasingly suggesting a 'soft landing' (economic slowdown without recession) in the US, markets are focusing more on growth prospects rather than the threat of inflation.



The start of 2024 has so far been characterized by a "goldilocks" scenario, an environment deemed favorable for financial markets, particularly equities.



In addition to good economic indicators, several rather reassuring earnings releases have reminded yield-seeking investors of the case for equities.



In terms of indicators, this morning investors took note of German industrial orders: these rose by 8.9% month-on-month in December 2023 after adjustment for seasonal and calendar variations, according to Destatis, following stability in November (revised from an initial estimate of +0.3%).



In the manufacturing industry, December's sharp rise was due to a very high volume of large orders in various branches. In particular, an exceptionally high number of aircraft were ordered.



In the eurozone, seasonally-adjusted retail sales volumes fell by 1.1% in December 2023, and by 1% in the EU as a whole, compared with November, according to Eurostat estimates.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro remained stable against the greenback at around $1.07/euro.

Brent crude oil edged up by 1% to $78.6 in London. The price of an ounce of gold has stabilized at around $2037.



In French company news, Neoen announces that it has finalized the joint financing of the second tranche of its Goyder South Stage 1 wind farm (203 MW) and its Blyth Battery (238.5 MW / 477 MWh), which benefit from a loan granted by a syndicate of five lenders.



Dassault Systèmes announced on Tuesday that it would be strengthening its strategic partnership with Assystem to accelerate the development of next-generation nuclear reactors.



TotalEnergies announced the signature of a binding agreement with Vantage DrillingInternational to create a joint venture (JV) to acquire theTungsten Explorer drillship, currently owned byVantage.



TotalEnergies also announced the signature of a cooperation agreement with the Indian group ONGC to conduct methane emission detection and measurement campaigns with AUSEA (Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications).



Finally, Lagardère announced on Tuesday the launch of its women's magazine 'Elle' on the Lithuanian market, bringing the number of its editions worldwide to 45.



