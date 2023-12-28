CAC40: heavy trading despite a string of records at WStreet

The Paris stock market experienced a minor bout of heaviness, losing -0.45% to 7,535 points, as investors literally deserted the market, with less than 650MnE traded after 8 hours of trading.

The CAC40 could just as easily have risen by 0.1% or 0.2%, as did the US indices, which collectively posted gains of +0.15% to +0.25% for their 14th out of 15 sessions (and 5th in a row), with the Dow Jones (37,742) and Nasdaq-100 (16,969Pts) setting new all-time highs.969Pts).



The lack of activity typical of this holiday season does not call into question the quality of the 2023 stock market vintage, as the CAC is heading for a rise of around 17% this year (and +20% for the CAC40 'global return', which matches the performance of its twin, the DAX (also +20%).



The Paris market has been taking a break for several days, in skeletal volumes, after a series of record highs 15 days ago in the wake of the Fed's change of strategy.



Unlike in the US, where the surge of the "Magnificent Seven" - AI-related stocks such as Apple and Microsoft - boosted the trend, the 2023 uptrend benefited almost all European sectors.



With a gain of 30% this year, the European technology sector nevertheless remains the big winner in 2023, ahead of industry (+29%) and agri-food (+26%).



This optimism has, however, been tempered by concerns over the apparent slowdown in growth, which in recent weeks has led many analysts to adopt a more cautious approach for 2024.



In a context marked by the absence of a large proportion of investors, a few figures published this afternoon in the US failed to liven up trading: the Labor Department announced 218.000 new jobless claims in the US for the week ending December 18, up 12,000 on the previous week's revised figure (206,000 vs. 205,000 initially announced).



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came out at 212,000 last week, virtually stable (-250) on the previous week's revised average.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits rose by 14,000 to 1,875,000 in the previous week, the most recent period available for this statistic.



The US goods trade deficit widened to -$90.3 billion last month, from -$89.6 billion in October, as exports (-3.6%) fell more than imports (-2.1%) month-on-month.

The Commerce Department, which publishes these preliminary estimates, also reported that inventories fell by 0.2% in wholesale trade and by 0.1% in retail trade.

Finally, new home sales commitments were unchanged in November, but down -5.2% year-on-year.



Despite the good shape of the equity markets, government bond yields remain on a downward trend, continuing the upward trend seen since the end of October, fuelled by optimism about the future course of monetary policy.



The yield on the German Bund and our OATs remains stable, while that on T-Bonds is down slightly by +3pts to 3.818%.



On the currency markets, the euro remains stable against the dollar (at $1.110/E) and looks set to test its summer zenith of 1.1250 reached on July 14.



Gold - an inverse reflection of the greenback - rose by 0.2% to reach new all-time highs of around $2,075 per ounce.



WTI fell by -0.8% to $73.25 per barrel, after dropping by -2% the previous day: that's -3% for the week as a whole.



In the news for French companies, Safe reports that its management began a full audit of the group on December 18, with a view to preparing a draft recovery plan, with the help of the court-appointed administrator, for presentation to the Pontoise Commercial Court.



Les Constructeurs du Bois announces the success of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights, in the amount of one million euros, at a unit price of 3.50 euros, resulting in the creation of 285,714 new shares.





