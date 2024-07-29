CAC40: index at half-mast, penalized by Stellantis and Accor

The Paris Bourse closed the session down 0.98% at 7443 points, penalized by Stellantis (-3.3%), Accor (-2.4%) and Hermès (-2.3%).



Across the Atlantic, the S&P500 and Dow Jones lost 0.1%, just below their equilibrium points. The Nasdaq is stable, but had initially gained 0.8%.



Publications from heavyweights Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple will be closely scrutinized this week, as investors have tended to abandon the "Magnificent Seven" in recent weeks.



Given that these four stocks alone account for almost 20% of S&P weighting, and are largely held by institutional investors, any disappointments could lead to further sell-offs, as was the case with Alphabet's heavily punished publication last week.



The +0.4% rise in the dollar (to $1.082/E) is not good news for US exporters, and prompts us to consider the geopolitical context in the Middle East, which is becoming so tense that Emmanuel Macron is calling on Israel and Lebanon to "avoid escalation".



Peace seems very much in jeopardy (if you can call 'peace' a situation where missiles and rockets have been flying over the border for months, mostly claiming civilian victims).

Many countries - including France - are calling on their nationals to leave Lebanon, Israel and Palestine quickly.



Beyond geopolitics, summer is traditionally a good time to question the dynamics of the global economy - with the resurgence of concerns about China - and the return of questions about the rise of technology stocks, particularly those that have benefited from the AI craze', points out Christopher Dembik, investment strategy advisor at Pictet AM.



In the US, the week will be by far the busiest of the earnings season, with a total of 171 S&P 500 components, including 30 Dow Jones, due to publish their second-quarter figures.



At this stage, 78% of the US companies that have already published earnings have exceeded analysts' expectations, compared with an average of 74% over the last ten years.



In France, a number of leading companies such as Airbus, Danone, L'Oréal, Safran, Schneider and Société Générale will also be unveiling their accounts in the coming days.



The week will also be marked by the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.



No rate changes are expected, but professionals are hoping that Chairman Jerome Powell will open the door to a possible rate cut in September.



"The event may not move the markets that much", says Jim Reid, market analyst at Deutsche Bank.



"We'll probably have to wait for the Jackson Hole symposium (scheduled for August 22-24) for Powell to give a clearer signal in this direction", he concludes.



US bond markets are off to a positive start this week, with the T-Bond '2034' down 2.8pts to 4.173%.



Europe is easing (in contrast to stock market indices), with OATs down 4.5pts to 3.068% and Bunds down 4.5pts to 2.600%, and Italian BTPs down 6pts to 3.706%.



In other French company news, TotalEnergies announced its withdrawal from Block 11B/12B, off the South African coast, in which its local subsidiary holds a 45% interest.



Technip Energies announced on Monday that it had won a contract from a subsidiary of the American Chevron for the installation of a low-carbon cracking furnace technology.



Lastly, Maisons du Monde posted net income of -24.3 million euros for the first half of 2024, compared with one million euros at June 30, 2023, with a negative EBIT margin of -1.2% compared with 3% for the first half of 2023, heavily impacted by lower sales.







