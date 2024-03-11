CAC40: insignificant decline in limited volumes

The Paris stock market ended the first session of the week with an anecdotal 0.1% decline, to 8,019 points, as the contractions of Alstom (-2.3%) and Publicis (-2%) were offset by the performances of Eurofins Scientific (+2%) and URW (+1.6%).



Trading volumes were limited, with just 2.5 billion euros traded since the opening.



While no European data was on the agenda today, investors will be looking ahead to the latest inflation figures in Germany and France for February, as well as industrial production in the eurozone and the UK for January.



The week also promises to be a busy one for statistics in the USA, with various inflation figures, as well as retail sales and industrial production for last month.



In the meantime, Brent crude oil is trading this evening at around $82.5 a barrel (+0.5%), while the euro is broadly stable against the greenback, at around $1.09/euro.



Bond markets start the week on a heavy note, with OATs and Bunds down +5pts, followed by +5pts of tension on Italian BTPs.

Marginal deterioration on T-Bonds, with +1.5pts to 4.1030%... and gold holding firm at $2,180/Oz.

Last but not least, bitcoin soared to new heights, with the queen of cryptos taking more than 6%, at around $72,600.



In stock news, Sanofi reports further positive Phase II results for amlitelimab, confirming its potential as a best-in-class drug in terms of maintaining response in the treatment of atopic dermatitis.



Spie announces the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of approximately 92% of ICG Group, a leading German provider of turnkey services in telecom infrastructure (for the fiber network and 5G mobile telecommunications).



Thales announces an order from France's Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA), via the Organisation Conjoint de Coopération en matière d'Armement (OCCAr), for a light operations center (e-POC) for the French Navy's drone-based mine countermeasures system.



According to the Financial Times, Kering has begun talks with PAI Partners' eyewear manufacturer Marcolin. According to the FT, other groups in discussion for this acquisition include EssilorLuxottica, Safilo and the Marchon group.



