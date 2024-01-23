CAC40: little movement, caution prevails

The Paris stock market lost 0.1% this morning, around the 7,400-point mark, penalized in particular by Edenred (-2.1%) and Stellantis (-1.6%).



While European PMI figures will be released tomorrow, the highlight of the week is expected on Thursday, with the ECB meeting and US growth figures on Thursday.



Activity in Europe is likely to be very quiet on the statistics front today, but could be enlivened by announcements on the results front, such as those from Ericsson, which this morning unveiled a heavy loss due to restructuring charges.



On the other side of the Atlantic, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Verizon, Texas Instruments, General Electric, Lockheed Martin and Halliburton are due to publish their accounts today.



Thanks to the dynamism of the technology sector, Wall Street broke new records on Monday following a disappointing index of indicators, likely to prompt the Federal Reserve to loosen its monetary policy.



Christopher Dembik, Investment Strategy Consultant at Pictet AM, stresses: "It seems that the markets are resilient and that nothing is likely to cause them to fall for long."



"At most, we can expect some profit-taking at the end of the week if the ECB meeting disappoints, which is highly likely," he adds.



"All this confirms that equities are a must, whatever the state of the cycle and the current risks, if we are looking for yield," concludes the analyst.



Fixed-income markets remain calm, with European yields sensitive to monetary policy expectations showing little movement as we await the ECB's announcements.



The yield on the German ten-year stagnates at around 2.30%, while that on US Treasuries of the same maturity reaches 4.12%.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro remains stable against the greenback, at around $1.088/EUR.



On the energy market, Brent crude is down 0.1%, at around $79.8 a barrel.



In French company news, Sanofi announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Inhibrx, a company specializing in the development of a broad portfolio of new biological drug candidates, after spinning off the company and separating its non-INBRX-101 assets.



TotalEnergies announces that it has signed a new agreement with European Energy for the development of offshore wind energy projects in Denmark, Finland and Sweden.



TotalEnergies also announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Kyon Energy, one of Germany's leading developers of battery storage systems, from its three founders.



Finally, Atos reports that its Eviden business line has won a contract from the Jülich Research Center in Germany to build the modular data center that will house the EuroHPC JUPITER supercomputer, Europe's first exascale system.



