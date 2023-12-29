CAC40: modest rise in non-existent volumes

The Paris stock market ended the final session of the week and of the year with a modest gain of 0.11%, at 7543 points, supported by Sanofi (+0.5%), Hermès and Alstom (+0.4%) in very limited volumes (less than 1.5 billion euros traded since the opening).



Over the past week, the Paris index has lost 0.4%, but has gained nearly 16.4% since the start of the year.



For the past 13 sessions, the index has traded within a narrow corridor between 7530 and 7600 points, a stability which might seem supernatural, but which above all illustrates the power of "algorithmic piloting", against a backdrop of evaporating volumes.



Over the year as a whole, the index's best performers were Stellantis (+59%), Saint-Gobain (+45%) and Publicis (+41%), while Alstom (-47%) and Teleperformance (-40%) were the index's red lanterns.



In a note published last night, Dan Ives, the star analyst at Wedbush Securities, reiterated his expectation that the major US technology stocks (the "Fantastic 7" + a few semi-conductors) would rise by a further 25% next year, which would be an undeniable driving force for global equity markets.



It's worth noting that these '7 Fantastics' have gained +103% this year (on an equally-weighted basis) and accounted for 90% of the S&P500's performance, a concentration not seen in a century, and John.D Rockefeller's Standard Oil before 1911.



On the bond side, the year ended with a clear consolidation on our OATs with +8.3Pts at 2.554%, +8.2Pts on Bunds at 2.022%, +10.5Pts on Italian BTPs at 3.7070%.... but only +1Pt on US T-Bonds at 3.862%.



On the foreign exchange market, the dollar is regaining some color, but its surge remains modest and the break of multiple supports this week has not been invalidated.



The euro is currently stable against the greenback, at around $1.1060/euro, and is holding above the former resistance of $1.1030.

Note that Brent crude is down 0.9%, at around $77.6/barrel.



In other French company news, Voltalia has announced the sale of 100% of its operating wind farms in Sarry (23.1 megawatts) and Molinons (10 megawatts). With a total capacity of 33.1 megawatts, they are located in the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region.



Clariane announces the finalization of its second real estate partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances, for a total amount of 90 million euros, covering 11 assets in the UK with a gross value of around 227 million euros, excluding rights.



Lastly, Carmat announced last night a software enhancement that "significantly" improves the safety profile of its Aeson artificial heart.





