CAC40: on the threshold of 8200 pts in limited volumes

May 20, 2024 at 11:59 am EDT Share

The Paris Bourse closed the first trading session of the week with a modest gain of 0.35%, at 8195 points, as the index was driven by Teleperformance (+3%), Société Générale (+2.3%) and Safran (+1.9%).



On this Whitsunday, volumes were logically extremely low, with just 1.8 billion euros traded since the opening.



The CAC40's performance over the past month (+1.8%) contrasts with that of the Nasdaq (+10% over the same period), with the Parisian index repeatedly coming up against major resistance at 8250 pts.



Wall Street looks set for a sixth consecutive week of gains, provided that Nvidia's results (+2.7% to $949 at the opening) - to be released on Wednesday evening - live up to investors' expectations, as they will determine the ability of the technology sector to continue to drive the markets upwards.



Analysts are expecting better-than-expected performances from the Californian processor manufacturer, and an increase in its annual targets, as is the group's custom.



Beyond its forecasts, professionals also want the group to prove its ability to maintain its undisputed 'leadership' in the AI segment, perhaps with the announcement of new projects.



Good news would undeniably confirm the favorable direction of tech stocks, particularly those focused on artificial intelligence.



With Nvidia's share price up by more than 88% since the start of the year, some investors are beginning to wonder about its potential for further growth... but many see the stock finishing above $1,000 at the end of the week.



On the bond front, the markets are starting the week on a heavy note, with +2.5pts on T-Bonds at 4.4450%, our OATs and Bunds posting +2pts and +2.5pts at 3.0290% and 2.5380% respectively.



Gold is approaching its record highs at $2,420, while the $ remains stable at $1.0870/E.



In news from French companies, Danone announced on Friday evening that it had completed the sale of its EDP (dairy and plant-based products) activities in Russia to Vamin R LLC, following receipt of the required Russian regulatory approvals, as announced on March 22.



Eiffage reported on Friday evening that over 57,000 employees had subscribed, via the FCPE Eiffage Actionnariat Relais 2024, to its capital increase reserved for employees announced on February 28.



Alstom announced that the first four trams in Nantes Métropole's T1 tramway project had entered commercial service on Saturday, as part of the gradual replacement of the 46 TFS streetcars that have been running in Nantes since 1984.



On Monday, Airbus announced that the state-owned airline Saudia had placed an order for 105 A320neo family aircraft, a deal estimated at around $11.6 billion at list prices.



Finally, Thales announced that it had won a contract, in collaboration with Nokia, to supply a new communications system to the London Underground.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.