CAC40: over 7600pts before US inflation figures

July 11, 2024 at 05:15 am EDT Share

The Paris stock market is up 0.5% this morning, around 7610 points, driven by Edenred (+2.6%), Vivendi (+2.2%) and Saint-Gobain (+1.7%).



Investors are awaiting the big news of the day - or even the week - at 2.30pm, with the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, which is sure to fuel the ongoing debate on whether inflationary pressures are easing.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking before Congress on Tuesday and yesterday, had welcomed the recent slowdown in price rises, but also said he was awaiting further progress to prove the improvement.



The statistic - the last to be published before the Fed's next meeting on July 31 - should, according to the consensus, mark a lull, in line with the figures published in recent months.



A figure in line with or above the consensus could thus consolidate the scenario of a rate cut as early as September, now estimated at 70% by traders according to the FedWatch barometer.



US benchmark bond yields are virtually unchanged pending the inflation report, with the 10-year stabilizing at 4.28% after falling sharply in recent days.



On the European market, the trend is for yields to fall, with the German Bund back to 2.54% and the French OAT rate at 3.18%, giving a slightly narrower spread of 64 basis points.



The oil market remains stable, with Brent crude at $85.3 a barrel in London.



In French company news, Ipsen announces the signature of a licensing agreement with Foreseen Biotechnology, for exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and market FS001, a potentially first-in-class drug.



LDLC also announces that it has finalized the acquisition of Rue du Commerce's goodwill, following completion of the transactions and conditions precedent provided for in the agreements with this company, and in accordance with the announced timetable.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.