CAC40: quiet start to the week before Thanksgiving

November 20, 2023 at 05:04 am EST Share

The Paris Bourse began trading little changed on Monday, the first session of a week that will be marked by the American Thanksgiving holiday, a traditionally quiet period for financial markets. The CAC40 index nibbles 0.2% at 7255 points.



The Paris market ended Friday's session 0.9% higher at 7,234 points, representing a weekly advance of 2.7%, which now gives it more than 6% since October 20.



Despite last week's gains, the optimism that recently buoyed the world's stock markets - fueled by falling inflation and the Fed's more accommodative stance - seems to be gradually fading.



We consider the current uptrend to be fragile", emphasize Kiplink Finance's analysts, who note that while the CAC 40 index is at least maintaining its uptrend, it is still "feverish".



"In the short term, the Parisian index faces the challenge of stabilizing at 7,200 points in order to continue its positive sequence", believes the brokerage firm.



The Thanksgiving holiday, which will see US markets close their doors on Thursday and open only for a short session on Friday, also seems unlikely to encourage risk-taking.



Investors should avoid taking new positions, as volumes are expected to be low and few factors seem likely to cause the markets to react.



Nvidia's results are expected tomorrow evening after the close, but the stock's upside potential seems limited in view of the 237% surge in the chipmaker's share price this year.



The week will also see a number of indicators, including Eurozone PMI figures on Thursday, which should confirm the contraction in activity on the Old Continent.



In the United States, the Conference Board's leading indicators (Monday), sales of existing homes (Tuesday) and durable goods orders (Wednesday) will be the main statistics to watch in the coming days.



It remains to be seen whether the recent uptrend has paved the way for the famous end-of-year 'rally', or whether the stock markets are instead ripe for another episode of consolidation.



Some analysts believe that it is far from certain that the markets will enjoy a very positive end to the year, as current valuations make them vulnerable to bad news.



Valuations are probably the tightest we've seen this year, with rates this high", warn strategists at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.



On the bond front, the yield on 10-year Treasuries is edging up slightly above 4.44%, but has lost almost 50 basis points over the past month, while the probability of another Fed rate hike by the end of the year is now estimated at zero.



Against this backdrop, the euro continues to rally against the dollar, reaching close to 1.0920, setting a new high since the end of August.



'Hedge funds are currently positioned to buy the euro, with a target of $1.10', point out the teams at DeftHedge, a risk management specialist.



On the energy front, oil prices are attempting to recover from four consecutive weeks of declines, with Brent gaining 0.8% to $81.2 and US WTI recovering 0.8% to $76.5.



Thursday's sell-off resembled a capitulation movement, potentially signalling a bottom in the wave", says Saxo Bank.



For the Danish bank, the collapse in crude oil will once again focus attention on the OPEC meeting, scheduled for next Sunday.



