CAC40: remains stable in anemic volumes

December 27, 2023 at 11:52 am EST Share

The Paris stock market ended the day virtually stable, at 7571 points (+0.04%), at the end of a day marked by sluggish volumes, with barely 1.6 billion euros traded since the opening, despite the return of traders after a four-day holiday.



Among the day's top performers were Alstom, which gained nearly 1.7%, ahead of Capgemini (+1.4%) and Kering (nearly +1.3%).



With three days to go before the end of the year, the CAC40 has maintained an annual gain of close to 17%, one of its best performances of the last ten years.



On the bond front, the yield on 10-year Treasuries erased 6 basis points to return to 3.82%. In Europe, the German Bund, the zone's benchmark, fell by -5.5pts to 1.91%.



Still penalized by bets that the US Fed will beat the ECB to rate cuts, the dollar continued to slide against the other major currencies, pushing the euro close to $1.1150, a new high since the summer.



There were no major economic indicators on today's agenda in either Europe or the United States, and we'll have to wait for tomorrow's release of jobless claims in the US for the week's only major statistic.



On the energy front, Brent crude lost more than 1.1% to $80 a barrel.

Gold is benefiting from the fall in bond yields, gaining +1.3% around $2080 an ounce.



In French company news, Alstom has announced that it will supply Ferrovie del Sud Est, the transport operator in Italy's Puglia region, with two Coradia Stream H hydrogen trains to replace its current diesel trains. These will be the first hydrogen-powered trains in the region.



Neoen has announced that it has given instructions to Nidec to start work on Yllikkälä Power Reserve Two (YPR2). Nidec will be responsible for building the project and supplying the containers, battery cells and inverters.



Orpea shareholders (+11%) approved the appointment of a new board of directors on Friday, following the arrival of Caisse des Dépôts, CNP, MAIF and MACSF as new shareholders.



Finally, Vergnet announced on Wednesday the appointment of Vincent de Mauny, its current CEO, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Cyril Courtonne.



