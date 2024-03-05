CAC40: ricochets below 7.950, weighed down by W-Street, Gold at $2.140

March 05, 2024 at 11:26 am EST Share

The session ends on a weak note: the Paris Bourse, which had virtually erased its initial losses, returns to the day's lows (around 7.925).

The CAC40 ricochets once again below 7.950, and this could end up exhausting buyers.

Wall Street's declines widen: -0.5% for the S&P500, -1.7% for the Nasdaq (which had expected -1%).

The euro-Stoxx50 loses 0.5% towards 4.888 after a series of all-time highs, and the DAX, which has set 8 all-time highs in 9 sessions, stalled below its last zenith, the downturn having begun at around 4.30 p.m.



The day was rich in stats, the latest of which concerned anticipated activity indices: the ISM for services fell to 52.6 last month, compared with 53.4 in January, whereas economists were expecting it to be around 53, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

The activity sub-index, which measures production, improved to 57.2 from 55.8 in January, while the new orders sub-index rose to 56.1 from 55 the previous month.

The employment sub-index, on the other hand, fell to 48 from 50.5, as did the ISM prices paid index, which dropped to 58.6 from 64 in January.

The 'S&P Global PMI' for the US private sector (a 'cousin' of the ISM) was revised upwards in the 2nd reading, to 52.5, from 51.4 in the flash estimate, and from 52 the previous month.



US private companies thus enjoyed their 13th consecutive month of expansion, supported by a recovery in manufacturing output... a trend partly belied by a -3.6% fall in industrial production in the US in January.



In Europe, industrial producer prices fell by 0.9% in January in both the Eurozone and the EU, according to Eurostat, following declines of 0.9% and 0.8% respectively in December 2023.



Compared with January 2023, industrial producer prices fell by 8.6% in the Eurozone and 8.4% in the EU, annualized declines slowing from the 10.7% and 10% respectively seen in December.

Also in the Eurozone, the HCOB PMI composite index rose from 47.9 in January to 49.2 in February, reaching its highest level for eight months and indicating that overall activity is moving closer to stabilization.



In France, the HCOB PMI composite index of overall activity reached its highest level for nine months, rising from 44.6 in January to 48.1 in February, highlighting signs of recovery in the French economy.

On the other hand, production in the manufacturing industry fell 'sequentially' (-1.6% after +0.5% in December 2023) and in industry as a whole (-1.1% after +0.4%), according to INSEE's CVS-CJO data.



The markets are now awaiting the week's two major events: the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and the US employment report on Friday.



Investors will also continue to keep an eye on the political news in the USA, with the crucial day known as 'Super Tuesday'.



The victories of Joe Biden and Donald Trump are widely expected in their respective camps, which means that both candidates should logically meet again in the presidential election scheduled for November 5.

Bond markets improved sharply on Tuesday, with our OATs easing by -910Pts to 2.87%, Bunds by -8.5Pts to 2.3150% and US T-Bonds by -8Pts to 4.14%.

This easing can perhaps be compared with the surge in gold prices, which set a new all-time record at $2.140 (before falling back below $2,130 at around 5 p.m.): Treasuries and precious metals are safe-haven investments when uncertainties loom on the horizon.



The Dollar, another "safe-haven" asset, does not seem to illustrate this status: it remains virtually stable at around 1.0860E.



In the news from French companies, Bolloré announces the payment, as of March 11, of an additional price of 0.25 euro per Bolloré share sold under its simplified tender offer for its own shares, which closed on May 30.



For 2023, Thales reports a 9% decline in net income (Group share) to 1.02 billion euros, due to an exceptional charge related to pension commitments in the UK, but an increase in adjusted net income (Group share) of 14% to 1.77 billion euros.



Following discussions in recent weeks with the French State, Eramet has reached an agreement on the treatment of SLN's existing debt, which will neutralize the weight of this debt in the Group's consolidated accounts.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.