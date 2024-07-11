CAC40: rise without volume, W-Street at its zenith but falls back

At around 5:00 pm, the Paris stock market was up 0.8%, returning to the highs tested this morning, but the CAC40 was up in lacklustre volumes (1.2 billion euros).

Vivendi (+4.6%), Téléperformance (+3.3%) and Saint-Gobain (+3%) were all above the 7,600 mark.



The Euro-Stox50 gained +0.6% to 4,985 (a safety margin of 2% was built up over 72 hours).



Wall Street reopened with an 8th all-time record for the Nasdaq (28th of the year at 18,671), a 7th in a row for the S&P500 at 5,654Pts... but the trend has reversed and these 2 indices are now down -0.3%.

The Dow Jones edged up +0.2% to 39,800.



Bond markets were more enthusiastic following the release of the CPI (in line with the most optimistic expectations), which eased to 3.00% (as expected).

US T-Bonds ease by -10pts to 4.178%, the '2-year' by -12.3pts to 4.51%.



According to the Labor Department, the US consumer price index rose by 3% in June over 1 year, an annual rate down 0.3 points on May, and slightly below Jefferies' expectations.



Excluding energy (+1%) and food (+2.2%), two traditionally volatile categories, the annual inflation rate came in at 3.3% last month, the lowest level since April 2021 and also below expectations (3.4%).



On a sequential basis, i.e. between May and June 2024, US consumer prices eased by 0.1% on a reported basis, but rose symmetrically excluding energy and food.



The Labor Department reported a decline of 17,000 new US jobless claims (to 222,000) in the week to July 1.



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 233,500, down 5,250 on the previous week.



Lastly, the number of people receiving regular benefits fell by 4,000 to 1,852,000 in the week to June 24, the most recent period available for this statistic.



In his speeches to Congress on Tuesday and yesterday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell welcomed the recent slowdown in price rises, but also said he was awaiting further progress to confirm the improvement.



On the European bond market, yields are trending downwards, with the German Bund down 7pts to 2.467% and the French OAT down 6.2pts to 3.125%, giving a spread stuck at around 65 basis points.



The fall in the dollar's yield propelled the euro by +0.5% to $1.0885, while gold (+1.5%) took advantage of the situation to climb back above $2,400 (to $2,417) and close in on its best-ever close above $2.425.



The oil market consolidates by -0.7%: Brent falls back to $84.8 in London.



In French company news, Ipsen announces the signature of a licensing agreement with Foreseen Biotechnology, to obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and market FS001, a potentially first-in-class drug.



