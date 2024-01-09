CAC40: slightly down, in search of catalysts

The Paris stock market's trajectory was the exact opposite of the previous day's: after a positive start to the session, the trend became progressively heavier: at the final gong, the index lost 0.32% to 7,426 pts, penalized in particular by Michelin (-1.8%) and Teleperformance (-1.7%).



Volumes remained very modest, with barely 2.3 billion euros traded since the opening.



Investors remain cautious, awaiting US inflation figures (Thursday), while the quarterly earnings season is also approaching across the Atlantic.



Only minor economic indicators (German industrial production, eurozone unemployment, US trade balance) were on today's agenda.



Germany's manufacturing sector was a clear disappointment, with industrial production down 0.7% in November 2023, the 6th consecutive month of decline.



Also on the Old Continent, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the Eurozone came in at 6.4% in November 2023, down from 6.5% in October, while the EU rate stood at 5.9%, compared with 6% the previous month, according to Eurostat data.



Finally, on the US side, the US trade deficit narrowed to $63.2 billion in November 2023, compared with the previous month's $64.5 billion (which was revised from an initial estimate of $64.3 billion), according to the Commerce Department.



On the bond front, the yield on US T-Bonds (+0.5 basis points) remains above the critical 4% threshold. In Europe, the German equivalent climbed back to 2.18% (+2Pts).



After its spectacular fall the previous day, oil is back on the rise, with Brent crude at $78 a barrel (+2.2%).



In corporate news, Dassault Aviation announced that the final tranche of 18 Rafales for Indonesia has gone into effect, thus completing the number of aircraft on order for this country as part of the contract signed in February 2022 for the acquisition of 42 Rafales.



Trigano reports sales of 931.6 million euros for the first quarter of 2023-24 (to end November 2023), up 19.1%, driven by strong momentum in its motorhome business (+26.8%).



Engie announces the acquisition of 51% of the stake previously held by Mirova, a subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to sustainable investment, in the Goya wind power project in Spain.



The European Commission announces that it has approved the creation of a joint venture by Volvo Business Services International and Renault.



Finally, Airbus announces that Taiwan's EVA Air has finalized a firm purchase order for 18 long-haul A350-1000 and 15 single-aisle A321neo aircraft.



