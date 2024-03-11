CAC40: slightly negative bias before the opening

March 11, 2024 at 03:40 am EDT Share

The Paris Bourse may catch its breath a little at the opening, with futures on the CAC40 down by around 0.3%, after a week which saw the index gain 1.3% to 8,028 points, posting cumulative gains of 6.5% since the start of the year.



'It's a common saying in the stock market that trees don't climb to the sky. But recent years and weeks have shown that this is sometimes the case", says Christopher Dembik of Pictet Asset Management.



Solid corporate earnings, share buybacks and the resilience of the US economy are three of the main factors behind the bullish underlying trend in the stock market", continues the market professional.



"Even if a correction is inevitable this year, the underlying trend remains bullish for the stock market", he judges, pointing to the prospect of future rate cuts by central banks, probably next June, as another element of support.



No European data is due on Monday, but the following days will see the release of the latest inflation figures in Germany and France for February, as well as industrial production in the eurozone and the UK for January.



However, the week promises to be a busy one for statistics in the US, with various inflation figures, as well as retail sales and industrial production for last month.



In stock news, Sanofi reports further positive Phase II results for amlitelimab, confirming its potential as a best-in-class drug in terms of response maintenance in the treatment of atopic dermatitis.



Spie announces the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of approximately 92% of ICG Group, a leading German provider of turnkey services in telecom infrastructure (for the fiber network and 5G mobile telecommunications).



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.