CAC40: slightly positive bias before the opening

The day after the CAC40 rebounded by more than 0.5% to 7978 points, futures forecast a timid gain of around 0.1% for the Parisian flagship index at the opening bell, in a session that will be dominated by inflation.



After a provisional estimate of inflation in France for May (among other French data) shortly before the start of the session, investors will learn of inflation for the eurozone as a whole during the morning.



The latter is likely to come under particular scrutiny a week ahead of the ECB's monetary policy meeting, especially as German inflation, unveiled on Wednesday, turned out to be rather ominous at +2.4% overall and +3% underlying.



'Overall, the German data supports our forecast that overall inflation in the eurozone will remain at +2.4% and the underlying inflation rate will rise', says Capital Economics.



The London office does not believe that the May hike will dissuade the ECB from cutting rates next week, given that it is due to temporary factors, but warns that a pause in July 'now seems more likely'.



In the early afternoon, it will be US inflation's turn to focus attention, as the 'PCE' price index for April - closely watched by the Fed for its monetary policy - will be published alongside household income and expenditure.



Meanwhile, in Paris stock news, Renault Group reports the official launch of HORSE Powertrain Limited, its 50/50 joint venture with Chinese carmaker Geely, specializing in engines and transmissions.



Sanofi reports that the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion on the approval of its Dupixent in the EU as an add-on maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



