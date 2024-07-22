CAC40: stability expected before a busy week

After dropping by around 0.7% to 7534 on Friday, the Paris Bourse could open more or less stable on the basis of futures, in anticipation of the many events expected this week on both the statistics and quarterly fronts.



No major macroeconomic data is expected this Monday, but the following days will see the release of preliminary PMI indices, business climate indices in France and Germany, and second-quarter US growth figures.



Above all, the week will see an increasing number of earnings releases in Paris, with traders awaiting those of LVMH, Carrefour, Orange, Dassault Systèmes, Hermès, Renault, Sanofi, TotalEnergies and Air Liquide, for example.



More generally, the week promises to be a busy one in terms of earnings at European level, with groups such as SAP, Deutsche Bank, Unilever and Eni, as well as in the USA with Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, AT&T and Tesla, for example.



Meanwhile, markets will also be able to react to the overnight twist in the US presidential campaign, namely Joe Biden's abandonment of his bid for re-election in November.



Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone, expects this news to lead to higher volatility in assets, as 'the race for the White House is probably much more open than it was a day or two ago'.



