CAC40: stable despite decline in luxury goods sector

March 04, 2024 at 05:03 am EST Share

The Paris stock market is stable this morning, at around 7930 points, despite the decline in the luxury goods sector, with -2% for Kering, -1.3% for Hermès and -1.1% for LVMH.



Today's action is likely to remain limited ahead of an intense week, which will mainly be marked by US employment figures and the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary meeting.



Market operators are especially looking forward to the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy meeting on Thursday, at the end of which a "status quo" is widely expected.



The ECB's Governing Council is likely to remain vigilant regarding the disinflation process underway on the Old Continent, and to postpone the debate on the first rate cuts until a later date.



Friday's publication of a less pronounced than expected slowdown in inflation in the eurozone in February eased the pressure on the central bank's shoulders somewhat.



According to Alexandre Baradez, Head of Market Analysis at IG France



, "It is above all the pressure on wages that is preventing the monetary institution from lowering rates". "But it would be surprising if a first cut did not occur in the second quarter, perhaps not at the April meeting, but probably more at the June meeting", he adds.



The week ahead will also see Fed Chairman Jerome Powell address the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.



Investors are also likely to err on the side of caution ahead of Friday's release of monthly US employment figures, perhaps the highlight of the week.



Given the strength of the US labor market in recent months, the Labor Department's figures could influence market expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, which meets in two weeks' time.



The consensus is for an average of 200,000 job creations in February, following January's fireworks display of 353,000 new positions - double the market forecast.



Investors will also continue to keep an eye on political news in the United States, with tomorrow's primaries in some 15 states, a crucial day known as 'Super Tuesday'.



'Biden and Trump are expected to win by a wide margin in their respective camps', Oddo BHF's teams pointed out this morning. Barring a twist of fate, these will be the candidates on November 5', the private bank points out.



In French company news, Carrefour announces that it has entrusted an investment services provider (ISP) with a mandate to buy back shares over a period starting March 4, in accordance with the program for a maximum of 700 million euros announced alongside its annual results.



Saint-Gobain announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its treated wood products business (posts, fences, railings) in Ireland (PDM) and the UK (Calders & Grandidge) to the Iivari Mononen group.



TotalEnergies announces that it has laid the foundations for cooperation with Bapco Energies, the national company in charge of Bahrain's energy transition, to optimize the Sitra refinery and trade in its petroleum products.



Veolia announces the completion of the sale of SADE-CGTH, its 100% subsidiary specializing in the construction and rehabilitation of water and infrastructure networks, to the public works group NGE, for an enterprise value of 260 million euros.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.