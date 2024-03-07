CAC40: stable trend ahead of ECB decisions

The Paris Bourse began the session slightly lower on Thursday morning, as the European Central Bank (ECB) approached its decisions. The ECB is not expected to touch rates, but could pave the way for a change in policy in the near future. The CAC40 was down 0.1% at around 7950 points.



The ECB is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 2.15pm, before the traditional press conference of its President, Christine Lagarde, which begins a few minutes later.



While a 'status quo' on rates seems largely assured, investors are awaiting the Frankfurt-based institution's new inflation forecasts, but above all any indications as to the evolution of its policy.



ECB members have consistently pushed back market expectations regarding the timing and number of rate cuts in recent months, but Europe's sluggish economy should pave the way for a first rate cut in the second quarter.



François Rimeu, senior strategist at La Française AM, predicts: "The ECB should try to buy time for its future interest-rate cut decisions.



"The economy is more resilient and inflation is receding more slowly than was initially forecast a few weeks ago," continues the analyst.



"Consequently, a change in monetary policy stance is less urgent," he concludes, which would seem to rule out a rate cut as early as April.



However, according to the teams at Muzinich, an asset management company specializing in credit, the overnight interest-rate swap market estimates an 86% probability that the ECB will cut rates by 25 basis points in June.



For the time being, yields on German government bonds, the benchmark for the eurozone, are stable: the rate on ten-year paper stands at 2.32% and that on French debt of the same maturity at 2.77%.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro strengthened sharply a few hours ahead of the ECB meeting, returning to around 1.09 against the dollar, which weakened after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments suggesting further rate cuts in the United States.



New York index futures currently point to a lower Wall Street opening for US equity markets, but the trend could change at 2.30pm with the release of weekly jobless claims.



On the energy front, the oil market stabilized after its surge of the previous day, with the announcement of an anecdotal rise in crude oil inventories accompanied by a decline in gasoline and refined product reserves.



Brent crude consolidated by 0.5% at around $82.4 a barrel, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) dropped 0.6% to $78.6.



