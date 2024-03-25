CAC40: stalled, record DAX, oil re-tests the $87 mark

The Paris stock market is no longer giving anything away (unlike this morning), but it's not gaining anything either (at 4pm, the CAC was gaining just under +0.2%, supported by the resilience of Wall Street, which posted limited losses of around -0.1%).

But the CAC40 is not reflecting a "breathing recovery" in Europe, as the Euro-Stoxx50 is gaining +0.3% to +0.4% to close in on the 5.050, in the wake of the DAX40, which gained 0.4% to shatter a new all-time record at 18,260pts.

German stocks look set to end their 22nd week on a high (the calendar month ends on Thursday for many European markets... and the tradition for the past 5 months has been to end at the top).



For its part, the CAC now seems to be bumping up against the technical barrier of 8250 points, a resistance zone closely watched by investors.



Variations are likely to remain limited this Monday, and the trend little animated in the absence of any major event or news of note.



The macroeconomic agenda will be particularly thin on Monday, with the release of new home sales figures after the Wall Street opening: sales eased imperceptibly, by -0.3% in February compared with the previous month, to an annualized rate of 662,000 units, according to the Commerce Department, following a 1.7% rise in January.



The median house price was $400,500, and the average price came to $485,000. The stock of new homes for sale stood at 463,000 at the end of February, representing a supply of around 8.4 months at the then rate of sales.

Wall Street is pleasantly surprised: after a banner week of +2/+2.5%, the US indices are virtually giving up (no more).

The S&P500 and Nasdaq were expected to decline by -0.3%, but are now down by just -0.15% on average, with the Dow Jones barely -0.3%.



On the bond front, the start of the week was marked by consolidation, with T-Bonds up +4pts to 4.258%, Bunds and OATs down +5pts and +6pts respectively, to 2.3710% and 2.8550%.



The dollar is also consolidating without intensity, with the euro recovering +0.25% to 1.0833.

The ounce of gold is rebounding +0.6% to $2,180, and Brent crude oil is making a name for itself this evening with a gain of over 1.5% in London, retesting the recent $87 high.





In French company news, Danone announced on Friday evening that it had obtained the necessary Russian regulatory approvals for the sale of its EDP business in Russia to Vamin R LLC, with completion expected in the coming weeks.



Airbus announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Infodas, a German company specializing in cybersecurity.



Atos was up +5.5% on the Paris Bourse on Monday, following the announcement by David Layani, Onepoint's CEO, of his intention to rescue the ailing French technology group.



Finally, Micropole announced that it would ask Euronext to suspend its share price until further notice, as its CEO Christian Poyau had been informed on Friday evening of the imminent filing of a public offer, possibly as early as Monday.



