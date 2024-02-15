CAC40: the automotive sector drives the index to new heights

The Paris Bourse closed up 0.86% at 7,743 points, with the index trading at all-time highs since the very start of trading, benefiting from the acceleration of the automotive sector with +6.5% for Renault and +5.8% for Stellantis, following the publication of their respective results last night and this morning (see below).



The session was punctuated by the publication of numerous statistics from across the Atlantic. The news remains reassuring on the US economic front, with the notable exception of retail sales, which clearly disappointed (-0.8%).



Thus, manufacturing activity recovered spectacularly in New York State in February, as the local Fed's 'Empire State' index gained 41 points on January to stand at -2.4.



In the details of the survey, new orders fell slightly, while shipments rose slightly. Employment levels were little changed, while the average working week decreased.



The pace of input price increases accelerated for a second consecutive month, and that of selling prices also picked up. The six-month outlook improved, although optimism remained moderate.



The 'Philly Fed' index returned to positive territory with a gain of +16 points in February, reaching 5.2, the first positive value since August.



However, only 27% of companies responding to the survey reported an increase in activity this month (although this is better than the 16% in December).



The employment sub-component fell by 9 points to -10.3 in February, its lowest level since May 2020.



The Commerce Department reports a 0.4% increase in US business inventories in December 2023 compared with the previous month, following a 0.1% decline in November (confirmed from the initial estimate).



US business sales also rose by 0.4% sequentially in December.

By contrast, US industrial production contracted by -0.1%.



New jobless claims (a data item closely watched by the Fed) fell by 212,000 in the week to February 5, down by 8,000 on the previous week's revised figure (220,000 instead of the 218,000 initially announced).



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came out at 218,500 for the same week, up 5,750 on the previous week's revised average.



The majority of markets still believe that the Fed will not cut rates before June, but the hypothesis of a cut as early as May does not seem to have been totally ruled out (consensus 40%) after today's statistics.



The rates markets are easing a little after signing one of the worst sessions since October 2023 on Tuesday. The yield on ten-year Treasuries fell to 4.25% (-1.5 pts), while the German Bund erased -1 pt to 2.33%.



The euro rallied (+0.3%) against the greenback, to $1.076/E, gold flirted with the $2,000/ounce threshold (+0.4%) and Brent crude oil (+1.5%) traded at $82.7/barrel.



Last night, Renault published financial results described as "historic", with net income of 2.3 billion euros, up 3 billion euros on 2022.



Stellantis announced this morning a 6% increase in net sales for 2023, to 189.5 billion euros, while net profit rose by 11% to 18.6 billion euros, with industrial free-cash-flow reaching 12.9 billion euros (+19%) compared with the previous year.



For 2023, Safran reports a 72% increase in net income (group share) to 2.03 billion euros, as well as recurring operating income of nearly 3.17 billion euros on an adjusted basis, representing a margin improvement of one point to 13.6%.



Airbus reports adjusted EBIT up 3% to 2.21 billion euros in the fourth quarter, slightly below the consensus target of 2.27 billion euros. Sales rose by 11% to 22.89 billion euros in the last three months of the year, against market expectations of 22.25 billion euros.



Finally, Schneider Electric reported a 15% increase in net income (group share) to four billion euros, with adjusted EBITA of 6.41 billion euros, representing a margin of 17.9% and organic growth of 180 basis points.





