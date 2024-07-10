CAC40: timid rise in the absence of political visibility

The Paris stock market gained a timid 0.3% this morning, around the 7530-point mark, driven by Teleperformance (+2.3%) as well as operators Bouygues and Orange, which took +1.5% and +1.3% respectively.



The prospect of lengthy negotiations to form a new government should continue to generate volatility, and the lack of visibility could hold back the index.



In terms of support and downside, the 7500/7275 point level remains a key support until proven otherwise", assures Jérémy Delsol, independent trader and investor.



"However, I'm not forgetting the 6950/6775 point level, in the event of fears and desertion on the part of some investors, particularly if the political crisis persists too long and possibly leads to a recession", adds the professional.



On the bond front, the ten-year German Bund stood at 2.53% this morning, while its French equivalent was at 3.19%, leading the OAT-Bund spread to stabilize at 66 basis points, as at the end of last week.



By way of indication, the OAT-Bund spread was hovering around 50 basis points before the announcement of the dissolution of the French National Assembly, and had risen as high as 85 basis points before the first round of legislative elections.



From our point of view, as long as the bond market holds up, there's nothing to worry about for French equities", says Christopher Dembik, Investment Strategy Advisor at Pictet AM.



While French political news still dominates to a large extent, economic fundamentals have not completely disappeared from investors' radar screens.



In the absence of any leading indicators, market participants are likely to focus their attention once again on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's second hearing before the House of Representatives, scheduled for this afternoon.



Yesterday, in front of the Senate, the Federal Reserve boss set the stage for a rate cut in September, welcoming the decline in inflation and the easing of tensions on the labour market.



'Important point: he highlighted the risk of cutting rates too late or too little, which could have negative effects on economic activity and employment', argues Christopher Dembik, at Pictet AM.



Everything is in place for a rate cut in the autumn", concludes the strategist.



In French company news, BNP Paribas has announced the signature of a multi-year partnership with Mistral AI, which will give it access to all the start-up's current and future business models in the banking sector.



Vallourec announces that it has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies to supply nearly 5,000 tonnes of OCTG tubes and associated services, for the Kaminho deepwater project off the coast of Angola.



