CAC40: unsurprising announcements from the Fed and Nvidia

The Paris Bourse began the session slightly higher on Wednesday morning, following the release of the Fed's "minutes" and Nvidia's results, two eagerly-awaited events that ultimately turned out to be "non-events". The CAC40 index climbed 0.3% to 7,250 points.



The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, published last night, were greeted with almost general indifference.



While central bank officials believe that tighter monetary conditions are beginning to slow economic activity, they also note that inflation remains "persistent" in the US.



Further rate hikes are therefore "on the table", should current levels fail to bring inflation closer to the 2% target.



However, these statements are fairly consistent with the content of recent speeches by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, and traders are finding that the Fed is referring more and more often to a slowdown, and less and less often to the risk of a new wave of inflation.



Under these conditions, it seems difficult to pinpoint a date when the Fed will start cutting rates, but it seems that the US central bank itself doesn't know when that moment will come.



Already in the red before the release of the Fed's 'minutes', the Dow Jones ended Tuesday's session down almost 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up not far from 0.6%.



The reaction of the bond markets was imperceptible, but a small easing seemed to be in order towards the end of the session, with the yield on ten-year Treasuries falling towards 4.40%, demonstrating that the 'minutes' were in line with expectations.



Fears about economic growth and the increasingly real threat of a US recession are also, to some extent, boosting demand for sovereign bonds.



Despite this lower dollar yield, the euro is losing ground against the greenback this morning, stabilizing slightly above the 1.09 zone.



In another relative disappointment, chipmaker Nvidia's results came in above expectations last night, as most analysts had expected, but without any major surprises.



This slight disappointment is reflected in the AI applications specialist's share price, which slumped by 1.7% in after-market electronic trading.



Investors' attention should now turn to the day's numerous US economic releases, namely durable goods orders, jobless claims and Michigan consumer confidence.



A few sell-offs could be encouraged by low volumes on the eve of the Thanksgiving vacation, which will see Wall Street close its doors tomorrow, only to reopen for half a session on Friday.



From a technical point of view, chartists remind us that the CAC40 must manage to stabilize above the 7200-point mark on a lasting basis in order to consider a continuation of its upward sequence.



