CAC40: up slightly after encouraging PMI figures

April 23, 2024 at 05:02 am EDT

The Paris Bourse gained nearly 0.3% this morning, around the 8070-point mark, helped by the dynamism of Publicis (+2.4%), Accor (+1.9%) and Stellantis (+1.6%), as well as encouraging PMI figures.



Indeed, the HCOB composite PMI flash index of overall activity in the eurozone recovered from 50.3 in March to 51.4 in April, signalling a second consecutive monthly rise in private sector activity levels, following nine months of economic contraction in the region.



In France, the HCOB composite PMI index for overall activity posted its highest level since May 2023, almost reaching the 50 mark that separates contraction from growth. It rose from 48.3 in March to 49.9 in the flash estimate for April.



According to Oddo BHF, this rebound in PMIs confirms the beginnings of a recovery after several quarters of stagnation.



Markets were also buoyed by Wall Street's solid close (+0.7% for the Dow Jones, +0.9% for the S&P 500).



Investors are also keeping a close eye on 10-year US government bond yields, which are hovering around 4.63%, while German Bunds of the same maturity are approaching 2.5%.



The euro gained 0.3% against the greenback, to $1.0681/E, as the easing of tensions between Israel and Iran did not deter investors from safe-haven assets such as the dollar.



Brent crude oil rose by 0.8% to $87.8 a barrel, while gold shed 3.6% to $2305 an ounce.



Renault Group reports sales up 1.8% (+5.9% at constant exchange rates) to 11.7 billion euros for the first quarter of 2024, with automotive sales down 0.7% (+3.6% at constant exchange rates) to just over 10.4 billion.



Sanofi announces that its phase III LUNA 3 study of rilzabrutinib for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) has met its primary endpoint, enabling patients to achieve a durable platelet response.



Finally, Legrand announces two acquisitions (Enovation in the Netherlands and Netrack in India), in the buoyant fields of assisted living and healthcare, as well as in data centers, 'reinforcing the Group's leadership positions in its fastest-growing segments'.



