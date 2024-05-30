CAC40: up slightly ahead of US growth figures

The Paris stock market gained almost 0.3% this morning, around 7955 points, benefiting from the performance of Airbus (+1.6%) and the automotive sector with +1.1% for Renault and +1% for Stellantis.



In recent sessions, the optimism that had taken the Paris index to new heights has faded, replaced by a feeling of nervousness in the face of the sharp rise in government bond yields.



In addition, yesterday's announcement of a rebound in inflation in Germany has accelerated the upward movement in long yields, which yesterday experienced one of their worst sessions of the year.



This has led to greater volatility across all asset classes - the VIX has reached a three-week high - and is somewhat penalizing the momentum on equity markets", stresses Christopher Dembik, Investment Strategy Advisor at Pictet AM



"For the moment, it's not worrying. We'll just have to keep an eye on the phenomenon", the analyst moderates.



The German 10-year Bund yield is stabilizing this morning, hovering below yesterday's annual peaks at around 2.69%, while the yield on the US Bund is back at around 4.62%.



Investors are likely to take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the publication of the second estimate of US first-quarter GDP, due out at 2:30pm.



Economists are betting on a slight downward revision in GDP growth, which came in at 1.6% in the first estimate for the first three months of the year.



But the markets' short-term direction should be determined above all by tomorrow's release of US PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred price indicator.



Lower-than-expected figures could weigh on the dollar and bond yields, prompting traders to revise their expectations regarding future rate cuts", warns George Pavel, manager at Capex.com.



In French company news, LDC reports a 35% increase in net income (group share) to €304.4 million for its 2023-24 fiscal year, as well as a 0.9 point improvement in operating margin on ordinary activities to 6%, helped by "exceptional business conditions".



Pierre & Vacances has raised its targets for 2024, aiming for an adjusted EBITDA of at least €160 million excluding the impact of non-recurring income, one year ahead of the March 2022 business plan.



Vinci announces that it has won, for its Australian subsidiary Seymour Whyte, a new works contract for Melbourne airport in Australia, a construction contract worth 159 million Australian dollars (around 96 million euros).



Finally, Safran reports that it has entered into an agreement with an investment services provider (ISP) for the implementation of a new tranche of share buybacks by the aircraft engine and equipment manufacturer.



