CAC40: up slightly ahead of several catalysts

The Paris stock market was up slightly this morning, gaining nearly 0.2% to 7940 points, helped by STMicro (+1.7%), Renault and Société Générale (+1.6%).



The Paris market looks set to start the first session of March in the green, following on from a very favorable February which saw new records set.



For the week as a whole, the Paris CAC 40 index is currently down by around 0.5%, after having gained more than 3% over the whole of February.



While the CAC has gained 5% since January 1, investors nevertheless seem to feel the need to digest this powerful upward movement, while waiting to identify the next catalyst.



"European equities are now taking time to reflect on the extent of their gains since the start of the year", explains Florian Ielpo, Head of Macroeconomic Research at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.



This morning, investors took note of various statistics, such as the HCOB PMI index for manufacturing industry in the eurozone, produced by S&P Global, which stood at 46.5 in February, relatively stable compared with the ten-month high recorded in January (46.6).



In France, the PMI HCOB index for the manufacturing industry, produced by S&P Global, recovered from 43.1 in January to 47.1 in February, its highest level since March 2023, thus highlighting a sharp slowdown in the sector's contraction.



At 11:00 a.m., investors will be paying particular attention to the publication of preliminary inflation data for the eurozone, on the lookout for any indication of the timing of the next ECB rate cuts.



While disinflation is expected to pick up, price moderation is unlikely to be a sufficient argument for rapid monetary easing by the ECB, which meets next week.



On the bond market, easing remains the order of the day following the latest US inflation figures, which yesterday convinced investors that the rate-cutting cycle is approaching in the USA.



PCE inflation for January confirms our view that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation will return to its target levels by mid-year, allowing the central bank to cut rates by more than investors currently expect", says Capital Economics.



It promises to be a lively afternoon on Wall Street, too, with the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI and the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index.



'From a technical point of view, if the craze continues, the current rise in the CAC 40 could continue towards 8250 points before taking a breather', predict the teams at Admirals Group, a broker for retail and professional investors.



In French company news, at the close of the 2024 Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California, Airbus Helicopters claims 155 commitments, including 40 firm orders, from customers worldwide for a variety of its multi-mission helicopters.



Maurel & Prom reports a 3% increase in net income to $210 million, despite a 19% decline in EBITDA to $359 million, on virtually stable sales (+1%) of $682 million.



Vallourec reports EPS of 2.07 euros for 2023, compared with -1.60 euro the previous year, as well as EBITDA up 67% to nearly 1.2 billion euros, above the upper limit of its previously communicated range.



