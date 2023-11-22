CAC40: will end on a high, WTI oil falls -4

November 22, 2023

The Paris Bourse continued its upward trend on Wednesday, with a slightly more substantial gain than expected: the CAC40 gained 0.5% to 7,270 points as Wall Street continued to rise, while the Nasdaq (+0.5% to 14,270 despite -4% on Nvidia) posted its 16th in a series of 19 sessions (not far from all-time highs in terms of positive ratio over 1 calendar month, with no consolidation having exceeded -1% in the last 4 weeks).



The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, published yesterday evening, were greeted with almost general indifference.



While central bank officials believe that tighter monetary conditions are beginning to dampen economic activity, they also note that inflation remains "persistent" in the US.



Further rate hikes are therefore "on the table", should the current levels not be maintained in order to get closer to the inflation target of around 2%.



The day was punctuated by a number of US economic publications: the Labor Department reported a drop of -24,000 (to 209,000) in new US jobless claims for the week ending November 13.



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came out at 220,000 last week, an anecdotal drop of 750 on the previous week's revised average.



The big surprise of the day - in raw data - came from the durable goods orders figure, which fell by 5.4% in October (a record drop since the Covid period).



But excluding aircraft orders, the figure was stable compared with September... so it's a bit of a trompe l'oeil drop, hence the lacklustre reaction from Wall Street (+0.25%) and the bond markets.

The yield on Treasuries returned to equilibrium at 4.418% after a brief foray below 4.40%, a 2-month low.



U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated in November, but less sharply than expected, according to the final University of Michigan index published on Wednesday.



The final UMich index came in at 61.3, down from 63.8 in October, while the first estimate was 60.4 and economists were expecting around 61.



However, this was the fourth consecutive month of decline.



The component measuring consumer sentiment on current conditions deteriorated to 68.3 from 70.6 last month, while the expectations component fell by -2.5pts to 56.8 from 59.3 in October.



Inflation expectations have also risen again, with consumers estimating it at 4.5% this month, compared with +4.2% in October, a seven-month high.



On the oil market, prices plunged -4% on the NYMEX before the release of US reserve statistics, but mainly due to the postponement of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for this weekend in Vienna to Thursday 11/30.



Data published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that US crude oil inventories stood at 448.1 million barrels in the week to November 13, marking an increase of 8.7 million barrels on the previous week.



Inventories of distillates - including heating oil - fell by 1 million barrels, while gasoline stocks rose by 0.7 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 87% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.4 million barrels/day.



U.S. light crude (WTI) - for January delivery - fell to $74.4 a barrel, while Brent crude was down -4.2% to $78.9 in London.



