CAC40: zenith at 7582, US CPI in line, oil falls back

December 12, 2023 at 11:21 am EST Share

The Paris Bourse (+0.1%) should finish in the green, but the CAC40 has lost most of the 0.4% it posted in the morning (peaking at 7,582 points at 10:55 a.m.) and is hovering around 7,550.



The CAC40 nevertheless set a new all-time record (+1Pt compared with 7,581 on April 24), driven by Publicis (+1.3% and a new record) Teleperformance and Dassault Systèmes (+1%).



The CAC40 'GR' climbed to 22,940, setting a 3rd consecutive all-time record.



Since its low point at the end of October, the CAC40 'PX1' index has recovered 11.5% in almost straight-line fashion, thanks to the easing of inflation, which suggests a more accommodating approach on the part of the major central banks. Tonight, the CAC40 'GR' has passed the +20.5% annual mark.



The New York Stock Exchange is up slightly on Tuesday, following the release of inflation figures deemed reassuring and in line with expectations (stable in November, at 4% in core data): this maintains hopes of future rate cuts.



The Nasdaq and S&P500 are up +0.2%, while the Dow Jones is up +0.3% (zenith at 36,510).

Following the CPI, investors estimate the probability of a quarter-point rate cut in March at around 44%, according to CME Group's FedWatch barometer, compared with around 42% yesterday.



The FOMC is expected to leave interest rates unchanged tomorrow, but its statement could provide some valuable clues as to its rate intentions.



Note, however, that housing costs are continuing to rise, a component that is closely watched by analysts: this rise is linked to the drying-up of supply, as no one wants to borrow again at 7% after having been able to buy with a mortgage rate of 3.5% 2 years ago.

So, there are no more sellers, and the solution for solvent buyers is to build a new home.



On the bond front, bond yields in the US fell slightly, with the 10-year back to 4.235%, compared with 4.24% the previous day.



Investors are adopting a wait-and-see attitude ahead of today's two-day Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.



Although no major announcements are expected at the end of tomorrow's monetary policy meeting, market players will be on the lookout for any indications of the timing of future rate cuts.



In Germany, the ZEW index may show a slight brightening of economic expectations for the months ahead.



There was little movement on the forex market either, in the wake of the euro's severe correction, with traders clearly convinced that the ECB will beat the Fed to a rate cut.



At around 1.0780, the single currency is currently staging a timid rebound (+0.1%) against the dollar.



On the oil front, Brent crude fell back sharply by -3.2% to around $73.6 a barrel: a sign that energy specialists are not expecting strong growth at the end of the year.



In other French news, Saint-Gobain announced that it had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with CVE, an independent French renewable energy supplier, guaranteeing access to around 140 GWh of solar power in South Africa over a 20-year period.



On Tuesday, TotalEnergies announced the acquisition of three start-ups (Dsflow, Predictive Layer, Time2plug) with the stated aim of accelerating its development in the electricity sector.



Finally, Renault Group announces that it will sell up to 211 million Nissan shares to Nissan, representing around 5% of the Japanese group's capital, from the 28.4% of Nissan shares that were transferred by Renault to a French trust on November 8.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.