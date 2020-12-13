Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Euronext Paris  >  CAC 40    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 12/11 12:05:02 pm
5507.55 PTS   -0.76%
12/10AIR LIQUIDE : Voting Rights
DJ
12/10STREET COLOR : Morning Levels
MT
12/09STREET COLOR : Morning Levels
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

French blue-chips back climate risk disclosure code

12/13/2020 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - France's blue-chip CAC-40 companies threw their support behind global recommendations on climate risk disclosures, a major Paris business organisation said on Saturday.

All 40 companies on the benchmark index endorsed the code developed by the international Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Paris Europlace said.

The pledge came as President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson co-hosted an online U.N. event marking the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"We have very little time before us," Macron told the meeting. "We need immediate action."

The TCFD, established by the global Financial Stability Board, in 2017 published voluntary disclosure principles designed to inform investors of climate-related financial risk.

Despite supportive corporate statements, however, the level of climate risk disclosure in practice remains inadequate, the task force recently warned.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost. Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2020
All news about CAC 40
12/10AIR LIQUIDE : Voting Rights
DJ
12/10STREET COLOR : Morning Levels
MT
12/09STREET COLOR : Morning Levels
MT
12/08Global Stocks and Treasury Yields Higher on Renewed Hope of Stimulus Deal
TI
12/08STREET COLOR : Morning Levels
MT
12/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 flat as Brexit worries weigh on pound; Broader ..
RE
12/07STREET COLOR : Morning Levels
MT
12/07Weekly market update : Momentum slows down but doesn't fade
12/07European Bourses Mixed Midday; UK Stocks Advance as Pound Drops
MT
12/07FTSE 100 flat as Brexit worries weigh on pound; Broader Europe slips
RE
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12/12VIVENDI : Formally Denies Any Wrongdoing Regarding the Mediaset Affair
BU
12/12Italy prosecutors wrap up probe into Vivendi's Bollore in Mediaset case
RE
12/12RENAULT : Verstappen leads Albon in final practice for Abu Dhabi GP
AQ
12/11Sanofi-GSK Covid-19 Vaccine Is Set Back by Lab Mistake -- Update
DJ
12/11AIRBUS : The EcoPulse™ hybrid aircraft demonstrator achieves its first key..
PU
12/11AIRBUS : The EcoPulse™ distributed propulsion hybrid aircraft demonstrator..
PU
12/11LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Fight renewed over Delaware judges, including..
RE
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
WORLDLINE 77.5 Real-time Quote.4.99%
SAFRAN 120.2 Real-time Quote.1.48%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 62 Delayed Quote.1.14%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 154.85 Real-time Quote.0.88%
VIVENDI SE 25.62 Real-time Quote.0.87%
CAPGEMINI SE 114.1 Real-time Quote.-2.35%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 16.678 Real-time Quote.-2.46%
RENAULT 35.085 Real-time Quote.-3.49%
SANOFI 78.52 Real-time Quote.-4.00%
ORANGE 9.908 Real-time Quote.-4.04%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ