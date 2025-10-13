Legrand shares posted one of the strongest gains in the CAC 40 index on Monday morning, buoyed by a note from Jefferies in which the broker highlighted the growing position of the electrical and digital infrastructure specialist in the data center market.



At around 10:40 a.m., the stock was up 1.5%, while the CAC 40 was up 0.6%.



In a note published overnight, Jefferies highlighted that Legrand has successfully developed a differentiated business in data centers thanks to a rigorous acquisition policy that is well aligned with the purchasing needs of major cloud players (hyperscalers), with around 80% of this business now exposed to recurring revenues linked to white space management in data centers.



According to its calculations, the data center business could even reach around 36% of total revenue by fiscal year 2030, compared to around 27% today.



However, the stock is trading just above its long-term average, suggesting that the market has not yet fully recognized its potential, according to the broker, which has consequently raised its recommendation by two notches from "underperform" to "buy," with a target price that has almost doubled to €167 (from €86 previously).