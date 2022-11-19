Advanced search
    CACMD   QS0010989117

CAC MID 60

(CACMD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-11-18 pm EST
13440.68 PTS   +0.96%
02:24aAPEC leaders pledge to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading system
RE
01:51aApec leaders declaration: while recognising apec not the forum t…
RE
01:49aApec leaders declaration: there were other views and different a…
RE
APEC LEADERS DECLARATION: MOST MEMBERS STRONGLY CONDEMNED THE WA…

11/19/2022 | 01:49am EST
APEC LEADERS DECLARATION: MOST MEMBERS STRONGLY CONDEMNED THE WAR IN UKRAINE


© Reuters 2022
News of the index components CAC MID 60
11/18Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2022E872573
PU
11/18Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E872503
PU
11/18Air France Klm : Document AMF CP. 2022E872556
PU
11/18Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E872529
PU
11/18Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E872567
PU
11/18Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E871939ANN
PU
11/18Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E872492
PU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A. 22.8 Real-time Quote.3.64%
MCPHY ENERGY 12.24 Real-time Quote.3.29%
VERALLIA 27.84 Real-time Quote.3.19%
VALNEVA SE 7.01 Real-time Quote.3.18%
BIC 62.2 Real-time Quote.3.15%
KORIAN 10.45 Real-time Quote.-1.42%
ERAMET 74 Real-time Quote.-1.60%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS 7.885 Real-time Quote.-1.99%
ORPEA 7.402 Real-time Quote.-2.04%
ATOS SE 10.445 Real-time Quote.-4.44%