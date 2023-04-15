Blinken says situation in Sudan 'fragile', progress possible

HANOI, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State
Antony Blinken said on Saturday the situation in Sudan was
"fragile" but insisted there was still an opportunity to
complete the transition to a civilian-led government.
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday
they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence
of the army chief and Khartoum international airport as clashes
erupted with the army in an escalating power struggle amid talks
on its integration into the military under a transition plan
that would lead to new elections.
Speaking from Hanoi, Blinken said the situation was
"fragile" as some actors "may be pushing against that progress".
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by
William Mallard)