Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC Mid 60
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACMD   QS0010989117

CAC MID 60

(CACMD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:01 2023-04-14 pm EDT
14644.40 PTS   +0.08%
06:15aBlinken: Russia must provide consular access for detained WSJ reporter Gershkovich
RE
06:14aBlinken says situation in Sudan 'fragile', progress possible
RE
04/14China Taiwan Affairs Office: Usual practice for mainland to provide advance notice of space activities
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

Blinken says situation in Sudan 'fragile', progress possible

04/15/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday the situation in Sudan was "fragile" but insisted there was still an opportunity to complete the transition to a civilian-led government.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport as clashes erupted with the army in an escalating power struggle amid talks on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.

Speaking from Hanoi, Blinken said the situation was "fragile" as some actors "may be pushing against that progress". (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CAC MID 60
06:15aBlinken: Russia must provide consular access for detained WSJ reporter Gershkovi..
RE
06:14aBlinken says situation in Sudan 'fragile', progress possible
RE
04/14China Taiwan Affairs Office: Usual practice for mainland to..
RE
04/14China taiwan affairs office: it is usual practice for mainl..
RE
04/13China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan due to falling rocket debris
RE
04/10China monitoring US destroyer's movements in Spratly Islands
RE
04/09US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in S. China Sea
RE
04/03Malaysia PM says Petronas project in South China Sea in Malaysian territory
RE
03/30Explainer-Why is Britain joining a trans-Pacific trade pact?
RE
03/30Britain agrees to join trans-Pacific trade pact
RE
More news
News of the index components CAC MID 60
04/14Casino bondholders seeking better terms in Teract tie-up - sources
RE
04/14SCOR announces the publication of its 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
04/14Jcdecaux : Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
04/14Jcdecaux : Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
04/14Wendel : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
04/14Tf1 : General meeting presentation, april 14 2023
PU
04/14Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2023E894471
PU
More news
Chart CAC MID 60
Duration : Period :
CAC Mid 60 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Rankings
ORPEA 2.699 Real-time Quote.11.53%
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 6.66 Real-time Quote.4.06%
NEXITY 24.36 Real-time Quote.2.87%
ICADE 43.8 Real-time Quote.2.87%
SOLUTIONS 30 SE 2.474 Real-time Quote.2.49%
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ 96.2 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
OVH GROUPE 11.08 Real-time Quote.-1.34%
SCOR SE 22.26 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. 19.775 Real-time Quote.-2.87%
CGG 0.7262 Real-time Quote.-3.25%
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer