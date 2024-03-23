SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China's coast guard said it took control measures against Philippine vessels in the Second Thomas Shoal and Spratly Islands waters on Saturday, while the Philippine coast guard decried the moves as "irresponsible and provocative". (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
CAC Mid 60
Index
CACMD
QS0010989117
|Market Closed - Euronext Paris 01:05:02 2024-03-22 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14,477 PTS
|+0.35%
|+1.96%
|+4.62%
Highest CAC Mid 60 increases
|+8.22%
|+6.26%
|+5.32%
|+4.26%
|+3.72%
The sharpest declines in CAC Mid 60.
|-1.24%
|-1.74%
|-1.99%
|-2.03%
|-2.21%
