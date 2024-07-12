BEIJING (Reuters) - China has rebuked the European Union over a statement about the South China Sea, saying the latter ignored historical and objective facts of the testy issue and "blatantly endorses" what it called the Philippines' violation of its sovereignty.

On Friday, the EU issued a statement to mark the anniversary of arbitration regarding sovereignty in the region which ruled in the Philippines' favour and which was rejected by China.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a statement that it is strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposes the statement about the South China Sea Arbitration Award. It has made solemn representations to European Union.

The EU should be clear about facts, be objective and fair, and respect the rights and interests of China side as well as the efforts made by regional countries for peace and stability, China said.

