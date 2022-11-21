Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC Mid 60
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACMD   QS0010989117

CAC MID 60

(CACMD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-11-18 pm EST
13440.68 PTS   +0.96%
12:48aHarris says U.S. and Philippines ties long and enduring
RE
11/20U.S. Vice President Harris to affirm defense commitment to Philippines
RE
11/19APEC leaders pledge to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading system
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

Harris says U.S. and Philippines ties long and enduring

11/21/2022 | 12:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: APEC summit in Bangkok

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday after meeting Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that the relationship between the two countries was long and enduring and American commitment unwavering.

After the meeting at the presidential palace, Marcos also said that ties between the countries remained strong and important.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Chart CAC MID 60
Duration : Period :
CAC Mid 60 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Rankings
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A. 22.8 Real-time Quote.3.64%
MCPHY ENERGY 12.24 Real-time Quote.3.29%
VERALLIA 27.84 Real-time Quote.3.19%
VALNEVA SE 7.01 Real-time Quote.3.18%
BIC 62.2 Real-time Quote.3.15%
KORIAN 10.45 Real-time Quote.-1.42%
ERAMET 74 Real-time Quote.-1.60%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS 7.885 Real-time Quote.-1.99%
ORPEA 7.402 Real-time Quote.-2.04%
ATOS SE 10.445 Real-time Quote.-4.44%