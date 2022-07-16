Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC Mid 60
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACMD   QS0010989117

CAC MID 60

(CACMD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-07-15 pm EDT
13138.05 PTS   +1.79%
07:38aU.S. NAVY : Conducted freedom of navigation operation in south ch…
RE
07/09Blinken and China's Wang Yi hold 'candid' talks on Ukraine and trade
RE
06/23Philippines says offshore joint energy exploration talks with China terminated
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

U.S. NAVY: CONDUCTED FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION OPERATION IN SOUTH CH…

07/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. NAVY: CONDUCTED FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION OPERATION IN SOUTH CHINA SEA


© Reuters 2022
All news about CAC MID 60
07:38aU.S. NAVY : Conducted freedom of navigation operation in south ch…
RE
07/09Blinken and China's Wang Yi hold 'candid' talks on Ukraine and trade
RE
06/23Philippines says offshore joint energy exploration talks with China terminated
RE
06/23Kigali summit tests Commonwealth's clout as awkward issues loom
RE
06/20France's Quadient Returns to Euronext SBF 120, CAC Mid 60 Indices
MT
06/16Japan hosts military symposium U.S. hopes will help contain China
RE
06/10France-based Carmila, Euroapi To Join SBF 120, CAC Mid 60 Indices
MT
06/07China says Australia military plane in S. China Sea threatens sovereignty
RE
06/01ENRIQUE RAZON : Philippine tycoon Razon to buy majority of South China Sea gas field
RE
05/23Biden's Asian economic talks include 13 countries and not China
RE
More news
News of the index components CAC MID 60
07/15Air France KLM's low-cost unit Transavia still hit by strike action
RE
07/15Air France-KLM's Transavia Scraps 25% of French Flights Amid Wage Strikes
MT
07/14Dutch airline KLM and unions reach agreement
RE
07/14Rafale's Safran M88 engine passes milestone of one million operating hours
AQ
07/14Air France KLM's low-cost unit Transavia cancels 25% of its French flights
RE
07/14Air France-KLM Secures $502 Million Investment For Spare Engines Unit
MT
07/13Air France-KLM and Apollo sign a definitive agreement for a EUR 500 million investment ..
GL
More news
Chart CAC MID 60
Duration : Period :
CAC Mid 60 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Rankings CAC MID 60
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.2225 Real-time Quote.6.63%
ALTEN 115.6 Real-time Quote.4.14%
SOLUTIONS 30 SE 3.378 Real-time Quote.4.03%
SOITEC 144.6 Real-time Quote.3.88%
ALD 10.82 Real-time Quote.3.84%
VALLOUREC 8.544 Real-time Quote.-1.09%
RÉMY COINTREAU 177 Real-time Quote.-1.56%
SES S.A. 7.776 End-of-day quote.-4.17%
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. 10 Real-time Quote.-4.21%