  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC Mid 60
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACMD   QS0010989117

CAC MID 60

(CACMD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  01:05:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
14088.98 PTS   -1.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

US, Philippines to announce new EDCA sites as soon as possible - US official

03/20/2023 | 02:50am EDT
Philippine Military Chief Andres Centino and Defence Secretary Carlito Galvez hold a news conference at the Camp Aguinaldo

BASA AIR BASE, Philippines (Reuters) - The United States and Philippines will announce new sites as soon as possible for an expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which gives the Western power access to military bases in the Southeast Asian country.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last month granted the United States access to four military bases, on top of five existing locations under the 2014 EDCA agreement.

U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall spoke after meeting Philippines' defence chief Carlito Galvez at the Basa Air Base in Pampanga, north of the capital Manila, where they led a groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the base's runway.

    "Today's event is a physical manifestation of our Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, a key pillar of the US-Philippine alliance. It builds our mutual defence treaty that applies anywhere in the South China Sea or the West Philippine Sea," Kendall said in a speech.

    The rehabilitation of the runway is part of $82 million that the United States has allocated toward infrastructure investments at the existing five EDCA sites.

(Reporting by Karen Lema, Poppy McPherson; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CAC MID 60
02:50aUS, Philippines to announce new EDCA sites as soon as possible - US official
RE
03/15Osaka Gas to secure more LNG than usual in FY23/24 amid tight global supply
RE
03/13China's new premier seeks to reassure private sector as parliament wraps up
RE
03/13China's new premier seeks to reassure private sector
RE
03/12China's Xi stresses security, calls its military "Great Wall of Steel"
RE
03/12President Xi says security is the foundation for China's development
RE
01/26Brunei to supply LNG to JAPEX from April -Nikkei
RE
01/20Philippines, U.S. in talks to resume '2-plus-2 meeting' as relations thaw
RE
01/04China, Philippines agree to handle disputes peacefully, boost cooperation
RE
01/04China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea
RE
News of the index components CAC MID 60
02:36aAir France-KLM Repays EUR300 Million of French State Bonds
MT
02:21aSpring statement fails to reassure as Brits' money worries increase
AQ
03/18Sopra Steria : Corportate Rsponsibility Report - Extract from Universal Registration Docum..
PU
03/17Sopra Steria : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual fi..
PU
03/17Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/17Air France KLM pays off more debts and refinances other bonds
RE
03/17Fnac Darty : Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
Chart CAC MID 60
Duration : Period :
CAC Mid 60 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Rankings
ORPEA 2.538 Real-time Quote.4.70%
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. 19.715 Real-time Quote.2.28%
KORIAN 7.02 Real-time Quote.1.81%
JCDECAUX SE 19.6 Real-time Quote.1.71%
MERCIALYS 10.45 Real-time Quote.0.97%
WENDEL 94.8 Real-time Quote.-4.34%
EUROAPI 10.65 Real-time Quote.-4.91%
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 7.625 Real-time Quote.-5.16%
ATOS SE 12.99 Real-time Quote.-5.18%
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A. 16.79 Real-time Quote.-10.02%