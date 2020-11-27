Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  CHINA-Shanghai Comp       

CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks end higher to post weekly gains on upbeat data

11/27/2020 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday to post weekly gains, as upbeat profits from industrial firms pointed to a continued recovery in the world's second largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 4,980.77, a touch below the over five-year high of 5,029.65 hit on Monday, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.1% to 3,408.31.

** For the week, CSI300 gained 0.8%, while SSEC added 0.9%.

** October profits at Chinese industrial firms rose 28.2% to 642.91 billion yuan ($97.79 billion) compared with a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, pointing to a steady recovery in the manufacturing sector after it was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

** China's factory activity likely expanded at a slightly faster pace in November, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

** For 2021, China's real GDP growth is forecast to grow by 8.2% y/y, Wendy Liu, head of China Strategy at UBS Global Research, wrote in a report.

** UBS has set a target of 5,450 and 6,300 at end-2021 and end-2022, respectively, for the blue-chip CSI300 index, adding mainland households could raise exposure to onshore equities in the next two years.

** Though analysts said bond defaults and Sino-U.S. tensions would continue to weigh on the market.

** The Trump administration is close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, restricting them from buying a range of U.S. goods and technology, according to a draft copy of the list seen by Reuters.

** There is still some lingering concern about the recent surprise SOE bond defaults, while the U.S. list could impact investor sentiment negatively if published, Morgan Stanley analysts noted in a report.

** A spurt of missed debt repayments by three Chinese state-owned firms - a coal miner, a chipmaker and an automobile company - has shaken local markets and heightened speculation that a campaign to wean the economy off heavy credit is back. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.06% 4327.53 Delayed Quote.20.57%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.39% 4367.5 Delayed Quote.15.27%
UBS GROUP AG -0.87% 13.135 Delayed Quote.7.44%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.09% 6.57462 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
All news about CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
02:26aChina stocks end higher to post weekly gains on upbeat data
RE
11/26China stocks firm on upbeat industrial profits; Hong Kong down
RE
11/26Stock Futures Waver in Muted Holiday Trading
DJ
11/26Stock Futures Waver in Muted Holiday Trading
DJ
11/26Stock Futures Waver in Muted Holiday Trading
DJ
11/26Stock Futures Drift Higher in Muted Holiday Trading
DJ
11/26Stock Futures Drift Higher in Muted Holiday Trading
DJ
11/26Hong Kong shares track regional rise on COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
11/26China shares end higher as financials lead rebound
RE
11/25China stocks dip as consumer firms drag, NEV makers extend drop
RE
More news
News of the index components CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
12:19aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : BioNTech and Fosun Pharma Announce the Start of ..
PU
11/26SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Plan in relation to the proposed non-public issu..
PU
11/25LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : supplies 273MW of its solar modules for Southeas..
AQ
11/25BioNTech, Fosun start Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine in China
RE
11/25Luxury fans in China chase neat shot of investment with vintage Moutai liquor
RE
11/24CHINA GEZHOUBA : Delegation Led by Zhang Yang, Deputy Consul General of the Chin..
PU
11/24CHINA GEZHOUBA : CGGC International and Prysmian Group of Italy Signed a Strateg..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Duration : Period :
CHINA-Shanghai Comp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
DATANG HUAYIN ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD 3.25 End-of-day quote.10.17%
CAIHONG DISPLAY DEVICES CO.,LTD. 5.34 End-of-day quote.10.10%
HEFEI METALFORMING INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 6.26 End-of-day quote.10.02%
ANHUI YINGJIA DISTILLERY CO., LTD. 33.97 End-of-day quote.10.01%
BEIJING DAHAO TECHNOLOGY CORP.,LTD 8.69 End-of-day quote.10.00%
LIAONING SG AUTOMOTIVE GROUP CO., LTD. 4.73 End-of-day quote.-9.90%
ZHENGZHOU COAL INDUSTRY & ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD. 3.08 End-of-day quote.-9.94%
ZHEJIANG WANSHENG CO., LTD. 23.18 End-of-day quote.-9.98%
DUOLUN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD. 11.26 End-of-day quote.-9.99%
JIANGSU ETERN COMPANY LIMITED 6.21 End-of-day quote.-10.00%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ