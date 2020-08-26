China stocks end lower after ChiNext snaps sharp two-day rally

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed lower on
Wednesday, hurt by weakness in tech-heavy startup board ChiNext,
after investors booked profits after two consecutive sessions of
sharp gains.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.2% at
4,706.13 and the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.3% to
close at 3,329.74.
** ChiNext dropped 2.1%, while the STAR50 index
was down 3.1%.
** Fourteen out of 18 companies that debuted on ChiNext on
Monday, as part of a historic reform that relaxed listing
requirements and trading rules of Shenzhen stock bourse, posted
huge losses.
** Ningbo KBE Electrical Technology Co Ltd was
the worst performer, losing 20.5%. Other drags included AnHui
Jinchun Nonwoven Co Ltd, which dropped 17.9% and
Contec Medical Systems Co Ltd, down 17.4%.
** New ChiNext shares can now trade without daily cap for
the first five trading days, and can trade up to 20% in sessions
afterwards. It allowed shares to rise or fall up to 10%
previously.
** The market should be quite volatile this week following
the listing of the first batch of tech companies on ChiNext,
some market watchers said, adding that the reform should reduce
speculative behaviour in the mid- to long-term, and investors
would then focus more on fundamentals.
** Asset managers are racing to launch index funds tracking
China's top technology companies, capitalising on investor
fervour stirred by Sino-U.S. tensions, and fuelled by Ant
Group's blockbuster listing.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by
Uttaresh.V)