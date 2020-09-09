China stocks fall most in 6 weeks as rift with U.S. deepens

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China stocks dropped the most
in six weeks on Wednesday following Wall Street's tech rout,
with heightened Sino-U.S. tensions and falling oil prices also
curbing risk appetite.
** Some stock investors rotate into bonds amid signs of tighter
regulatory scrutiny and climbing yields.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.3% to 4,584.59
points, posting its biggest one-day percentage drop since July
24. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.9% to 3,254.63
points.
** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext, which is up more
than 40% this year, slumped 4.8%.
** Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as heavyweight technology
names extended their sell-off to a third straight session,
sending the Nasdaq into correction territory. Adding to the
gloom, oil prices hit lows not seen since June.
** A sell-off in high-flying U.S. technology shares, fuelled
partly by concerns about excess purchases of call options, has
increased the risk of a larger correction across other markets.
** Investors are also circumspect ahead of the November U.S.
President election, with Donald Trump expected to rachet up
pressure on China as part of his campaign strategy.
** Chinese semiconductor shares continued to slide as a possible
U.S. sanction against Chinese chip-making giant SMIC cast a pall
over the sector.
** Shanghai-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing
International Corp plunged 6%.
** Should the ban occur, more than half of SMIC's sales could be
affected, potentially dealing a bigger blow to Chinese equipment
and materials players, brokerage CLSA wrote in a note.
** Sentiment in China was also hurt by signs that regulators are
stepping up crackdown on speculation. Three high-flying stocks
listed on the ChiNext market suspended trading on Wednesday,
citing investigations into "abnormal volatility".
** "It's time to swap stocks for bonds," said Li Bei, fund
manager, Banxia Investment.
** "Currently, A-share valuations are purely supported by risk
appetite, which is totally unreliable. Reversal of sentiment can
happen at any time," she wrote on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)