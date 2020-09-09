Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  CHINA-Shanghai Comp       

CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index components

China stocks fall most in 6 weeks as rift with U.S. deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 03:42am EDT

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China stocks dropped the most in six weeks on Wednesday following Wall Street's tech rout, with heightened Sino-U.S. tensions and falling oil prices also curbing risk appetite.

** Some stock investors rotate into bonds amid signs of tighter regulatory scrutiny and climbing yields.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.3% to 4,584.59 points, posting its biggest one-day percentage drop since July 24. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.9% to 3,254.63 points.

** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext, which is up more than 40% this year, slumped 4.8%.

** Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as heavyweight technology names extended their sell-off to a third straight session, sending the Nasdaq into correction territory. Adding to the gloom, oil prices hit lows not seen since June.

** A sell-off in high-flying U.S. technology shares, fuelled partly by concerns about excess purchases of call options, has increased the risk of a larger correction across other markets.

** Investors are also circumspect ahead of the November U.S. President election, with Donald Trump expected to rachet up pressure on China as part of his campaign strategy.

** Chinese semiconductor shares continued to slide as a possible U.S. sanction against Chinese chip-making giant SMIC cast a pall over the sector.

** Shanghai-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp plunged 6%. ** Should the ban occur, more than half of SMIC's sales could be affected, potentially dealing a bigger blow to Chinese equipment and materials players, brokerage CLSA wrote in a note.

** Sentiment in China was also hurt by signs that regulators are stepping up crackdown on speculation. Three high-flying stocks listed on the ChiNext market suspended trading on Wednesday, citing investigations into "abnormal volatility".

** "It's time to swap stocks for bonds," said Li Bei, fund manager, Banxia Investment.

** "Currently, A-share valuations are purely supported by risk appetite, which is totally unreliable. Reversal of sentiment can happen at any time," she wrote on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
03:42aChina stocks fall most in 6 weeks as rift with U.S. deepens
RE
01:44aU.S. Tech Selloff Spills Over Into Global Markets
DJ
12:59aChina, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
09/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
09/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
09/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
09/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
09/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
09/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
09/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
More news
Chart CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Duration : Period :
CHINA-Shanghai Comp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
SHANDONG XINCHAO ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED 1.93 End-of-day quote.10.29%
SICHUANHEBANG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. 1.63 End-of-day quote.10.14%
YECHIU METAL RECYCLING (CHINA) LTD. 2.4 End-of-day quote.10.09%
HNA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. 4.16 End-of-day quote.10.05%
CECEP WIND-POWER CORPORATION CO.,LTD. 2.96 End-of-day quote.10.04%
SHANGHAI HILE BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 26.25 End-of-day quote.-9.73%
HEBEI YANGYUAN ZHIHUI BEVERAGE CO., LTD. 25.52 End-of-day quote.-9.98%
HUNAN OIL PUMP CO., LTD. 30.94 End-of-day quote.-10.01%
ZHEJIANG DAYUAN PUMPS INDUSTRY CO., LTD 25.79 End-of-day quote.-10.01%
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 17.96 End-of-day quote.-10.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group